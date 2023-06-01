Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has personally held talks with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, according to reports.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

Spurs face a plethora of mounting issues, namely the hunt for Antonio Conte's permanent replacement over two months after the Italian departed north London.

The marriage between Conte and Tottenham came to an unceremonious end in March following his post-match outburst at Southampton, where he attacked the club's very culture, players and even Levy himself.

After all this time, though, Spurs are still yet to announce his permanent successor with former top target Arne Slot (Feyenoord) now out of the running. The Dutchman put pen to paper on a new deal at his current club - ruling out any notion of a move to N17.

It's back to the drawing board for Tottenham, who may be making some headway again in finding their ideal candidates.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, according to reports in the last few days, is now seen as a major contender to take the Tottenham hot seat - but that hasn't ruled out other names entirely.

Indeed, the likes of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Marco Silva of Fulham and other free agents like Graham Potter have also been mentioned recently.

Even though Postecoglou has leapt out in front of most candidates, you cannot rule out twists, especially at Spurs.

According to a report by The Evening Standard, and journalist Dan Kilpatrick, Levy has personally held talks with Enrique, the out-of-work former Spain coach who is being heavily courted by Serie A champions Napoli.

While the Italian top flight side are targeting Enrique, their chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis actually confirmed to the press that the 53-year-old favours a move to the Premier League - which could be a boost for Spurs.

Who is Luis Enrique?

While not much else is said on Tottenham's interest, with Spurs set to step up their pursuit of Postecoglou, we believe Enrique is a sure-fire alternative to the Australian.

Having won honours galore at club level with Barcelona, including a Champions League winner's medal and two La Liga titles, he stands out as a big name who also encourages a brand of attacking football.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has even called him a "master" tactician, further explaining to the press how Enrique is a "perfect trainer".