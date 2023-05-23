Tottenham manager target Arne Slot apparently plans to bring "trusted" Feyenoord coaches Marino Pusic and Sipke Hulsoff with him to Spurs, a move which could "complicate" matters.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The 44-year-old is reliably believed to be a top Spurs manager target as chairman Daniel Levy steps up his search for Antonio Conte's successor, with the Italian departing two months ago.

Slot is apparently eager to make the move to north London but other managerial candidates, like Luis Enrique and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, aren't completely out of the running either.

Other names in the frame include Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, with the latter coach chasing European football at the Amex.

However, Slot is currently the overwhelming favourite, according to reports, with The Daily Mail sharing an update on his intentions in regards to joining Spurs.

According to their information, Slot apparently "plans" to bring "trusted" coaches Pusic and Hulsoff to north London from Feyenoord - a stance which could well force Spurs to pay more for the tactician.

Indeed, it is believed the Dutch champions will demand over the reported £6 million fee Feyenoord originally wanted due to Slot's desire to take both Pusic and Hulsoff.

There are apparently growing tensions behind-the-scenes overt Slot's future, with a key meeting planned between both Feyenoord and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

Slot's plot to steal away Pusic and Hulsoff could actually "complicate" his departure, according to The Mail, with Feyenoord also "angry" given they have committed to his summer transfer targets.

It appears Tottenham are rustling a few feathers in their attempts to prise away the Dutchman and it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Who is Arne Slot?

The tactician, fresh off his first ever Eredivisie title win, also reached a UEFA Europa Conference League final last year and narrowly missed out to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Slot is amassing quite the reputation abroad and his stock has never been higher, with Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan even likening him to Pep Guardiola for his style of play.

He explained to talkSPORT: