Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate could be "tempted" by a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, says BBC pundit and former Scotland international Alan Hutton.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou at Spurs has, inevitably, resulted in the north Londoners being linked to a few of his former stars at Parkhead.

Members of Celtic's imperious domestic treble-winning side have apparently attracted attention from Postecoglou and Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy, with Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi among them.

There were reports of Spurs plotting a huge bid to lure the attacker to England, though they have died down somewhat, with Tottenham instead focusing their efforts on signing a new goalkeeper, centre-backs and a move for Leicester City star James Maddison.

Furuhashi isn't the only Hoops star to be linked with a move to Tottenham, though, as journalist Sami Mokbel, as relayed by Everything Celtic, claims they're now monitoring Hatate.

A fellow Japan international akin to Furuhashi, the 25-year-old has proven a versatile asset for Celtic, featuring in midfield, at full-back and even further forward last campaign.

Following rumours of Tottenham's interest, BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Hutton has told Football Insider that Hatate could be "tempted" by a move.

However, Hutton also believes that they should be focusing on a bid for Maddison instead, who is proven in the Premier League.

“There is no doubt he [Hatate] would be tempted," explained the former Spurs right-back.

“We are talking about a top four, top six team., of course he would be interested.

“That being said, I do not think that is the type of player Tottenham need. I think they need a more attacking, number ten type player like James Maddison.

“Hatate has been excellent I just do not think that is what they need at this moment in time.“

Who is Reo Hatate?

The two-cap international showcased his quality for Celtic over 22/23, ranking as one of their standout performers according to WhoScored.

Hatate is also a threat in the attacking areas, despite being traditionally listed as a defensive midfielder, having racked up an impressive 14 goal contributions in 32 SPFL appearances last campaign (WhoScored).

Members of the media, like A-League digital producer Sacha Pisani, have even called the player a "beast" in midfield.

"A beast in midfield. Quality touch, aware and shot," said Pisani on Twitter.

"Fantastic signing [for Celtic] and the best is YET to come for club and country."