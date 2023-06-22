Tottenham Hotspur are "set to fail" in their pursuit of Villarreal winger Nicolas Jackson with his move to Chelsea "90%" done, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou has been a busy man behind-the-scenes already, despite not officially starting work until July 1, with Spurs apparently close to signing Empoli star Guglielmo Vicario to succeed long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lloris has already admitted to Nice-Matin that he wishes for new challenge and could move on this summer, prompting Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy to make moves for his replacement.

Further forward, the north Londoners really want to sign a new centre-back, leading to links with Clement Lenglet on a permanent deal and Man City defender Aymeric Laporte, among others.

Of course, with both Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma leaving Spurs, Postecoglou is also desperately short in the attacking area of the pitch. Tottenham, as a result, are apparently eyeing more creativity and hold a serious interest in Leicester City star James Maddison.

Xavi Simons of PSV Eindhoven has also been targeted by the Lilywhites, but according to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, they seem set to lose out on a target of theirs.

As per their information, Jackson of Villarreal was attracting interest from Spurs but they are now "set to fail in their pursuit" of the Senegal international.

This is because he's going to London rivals Chelsea, with a move described as "90% done". Tottenhan chiefs had been weighing a move for the forward, but their cross-town neighbours have acted quickly to "all but seal" his signature.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth were also targeting a move for the 22-year-old, but this report claims he seems almost certain to link up with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Who is Nicolas Jackson?

Jackson finished 22/23 as Villarreal's star attacking performer, racking up 16 goal contributions in the final third (12 goals and four assists) despite only making 26 La Liga appearances (WhoScored).

Called "incredible" and an "MVP" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Villarreal boss Quique Setien was effusive in his praise for the winger after his failed move to Bournemouth in January:

"Jackson is like having made a signing," said Setien.

"We have a player that we already know and who has extraordinary potential.

"We are going to try to encourage him, as it was a great situation for him. We are going to strengthen him, so that in the summer he is worth twice as much.

"We are going to help him so that this small disappointment that he has had passes."