Highlights Tottenham Hotspur is considering signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and manager Ange Postecoglou is a big fan.

Spurs have made notable additions to their squad, including goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison, and winger Manor Solomon.

Gallagher has impressed while on loan at Crystal Palace, contributing eight goals and three assists, and former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised his development and potential.

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and manager Ange Postecoglou is a big fan.

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has backed Postecoglou with a handful of noteworthy additions so far, sealing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon.

All three have made their debuts already, specifically during Tottenham's 3-2 pre-season friendly defeat to West Ham this week, with Postecoglou professing his excitement about working with Maddison even before that game.

“Really excited to get James as part of the group," explained the Spurs manager.

“Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals.

“When you look at Tottenham the last few years, they’ve been really reliant on the front three to get their goals.

“I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James – even better if we could get James, so we ended up getting James."

Their transfer priority right now appears to be in central defence, with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Juventus star Gleison Bremer all being linked.

However, according to The Daily Mail, the north Londoners could also sign more new midfielders after Maddison with a star regular from last season, Hojbjerg, potentially joining Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Denmark international is apparently open to it with discussions ongoing, and to succeed Hojbjerg, Spurs have their eyes on a number of targets - including Gallagher of Chelsea.

He's apparently "emerged as a candidate" for the Lilywhites to replace their midfield star, with Postecoglou being a personal fan of the 23-year-old "believes he would fit in well" with his plans.

Gallagher's energetic approach is particular draw for the 57-year-old, but as things stand, Chelsea would be reluctant to sell the Englishman given their shortage of midfielders.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

On loan at Crystal Palace over 2021/2022, Gallagher dazzled as one of the Eagles' best-performing players by average match rating, according to WhoScored, and chipped in with eight goals and three assists.

Gallagher featured regularly for Chelsea last season, too, making 35 league appearances whilst scoring three goals and adding a further assist (WhoScored).

Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to the media on Gallagher last year, claimed his development is "extraordinary" and raved over his brilliant potential.

“His development is extraordinary and outstanding," said Tuchel.

“He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace and he has made a huge step in his development up front.

“He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season – he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work-rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence.”

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas told Match of the Day (via The Sun), that Gallagher can be a "game-changer".

“I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game.

“He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances.

“Also, he’s won a World Cup. He was part of the U17 World Cup-winning side so he understands tournament football and I’m pleased for Conor.”