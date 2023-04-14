A 'faction' behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur are apparently 'pushing' for the appointment of a British name such as Graham Potter.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

There have been no shortage of links to some of world football's most sought-after managers in recent weeks with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann all mentioned in the past.

Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter, after parting company with their most recent clubs, are also available for hire as Daniel Levy's options for Spurs' next manager seemingly appear vast.

However, this week, the most heavily-linked names arguably come in the form of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany - with the duo being reported on in recent days.

The Times claims Spurs are chasing a young and progressive coach to take them forward after the disastrous end of Antonio Conte's spell, with the Italian launching a scathing rant at both the club and his players before leaving.

Whoever Levy turns to in Tottenham's pursuit of a new manager will be imperative and there simply cannot be any repeat of their long, drawn-out search for Jose Mourinho's replacement two years ago.

Now, The Daily Mail journalist Ian Ladyman has some news on this front - claiming that there is currently division within Spurs over who should take the reins. Tottenham players favour Pochettino, though perhaps most interestingly, a 'faction' of club insiders are 'pushing' for a British name like Potter to get the job.

Levy apparently has other ideas, with the chairman taking a 'definite' fancy to Kompany.

Who should Tottenham appoint?

We're with the players on this one - Pochettino arguably stands out as the most suitable candidate.

Currently a free agent after leaving Paris-Saint Germain last year, the South American is arguably Tottenham's best bet for steadying the ship and reinstalling some much-needed positivity.

The attack-minded 4-3-3 boss would also bring the return of expansive, forward-thinking football - not to mention he already has proven Premier League experience and knows most of the current Spurs squad.

Called 'world-class' for his work on a mini-budget at Spurs by pundit and ex-midfielder Jamie O'Hara, the return of Pochettino would also do wonders to appease the fan base who have recently protested ENIC's ownership of the club.

It is really a no-brainer appointment when taking all of this into consideration - and the 51-year-old is up for it according to reports.