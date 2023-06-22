Tottenham Hotspur are interested in adding Marc Guehi to their defensive line this summer as Ange Postecoglou readies himself for a spending spree.

Will Tottenham sign Marc Guehi?

News of Tottenham's interest in the centre-back has come from Charlie Eccleshare, a Spurs correspondent for The Athletic, who announced that the club have been looking into the Englishman's signature for a while.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel, Eccleshare stated: "Marc Guehi is another one who I've heard mentioned. He is someone Spurs have been looking at for a while. Really good player. Really, really talented, I think he would fit the bill".

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a number of centre-backs during the transfer window already, with Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba is also on the club's radar. Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, has also been touted with a permanent move.

Guehi would be a major coup for Postecoglou if a deal can be struck, especially considering the 22-year-old has already reportedly attracted interest from Champions League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United.

Signing Guehi would not be cheap, however, with Palace reportedly wanting £50m to part ways with the former Chelsea man. Considering Spurs need to strengthen heavily across their squad for next season, spending such a large sum on one player may not be wise with potentially cheaper alternatives out there.

The Lilywhites have already captured Dejan Kulusevski's signature on a permanent deal, spending £25m in the process, while they are closing in on a new goalkeeper - Guglielmo Vicario. Spurs are also heavily linked with Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Why do Spurs want Guehi?

Guehi enjoyed a fruitful season with Crystal Palace last season, playing 37 times in the Premier League. A modern defender, Guehi has a good range of accurate passing, with a 91% short pass and 93.2% medium pass completion percentage.

While his long range passing accuracy is significantly worse (just 56.3%), he ranked in the top 14% of Premier League centre-backs for attempted long passes, meaning he's willing to take risks to switch possession.

Guehi is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, ranking in the top 12% of centre-backs for successful take-ons last term. Willing to play his way out of trouble, the defender could be exactly what Postecoglou is looking for in his new system at Tottenham.

The Eagles man is also comfortable playing on the left-hand side of a back two, despite being right-footed, and at 22 has plenty of time to improve his game. He also finished runner-up in Crystal Palace's Player of the Season vote last campaign, showing how well respected he is at Selhurst Park.