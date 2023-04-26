talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has shared a promising Julian Nagelsmann update for Tottenham Hotspur supporters as they eye a move for the German.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

The 35-year-old is readily-available for hire after his shock dimissal from Bayern Munich recently, a development which surprised the footballing community since they were fighting on all fronts at the time.

Nagelsmann won a Bundesliga title with the Bavarian giants last year and had led them to a Champions League quarter-final against Man City, but Bayern chiefs saw fit to replace the coach with ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Since his exit from Bayern, the former RB Leipzig manager has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham as chairman Daniel Levy searches for Antonio Conte's replacement.

A big name like Nagelsmann could be enticing for Spurs supporters, especially given the current state of the club, with their latest 6-1 humbling away to Newcastle dealing a realm setback in their quest for a top four finish.

The Premier League side are reportedly chasing Nagelsmann with other candidates coming in the form of ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Feyenoord's Arne Slot, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany and even Ange Postecoglou of Celtic (The Telegraph).

Speaking to talkSPORT, reporter Crook has shared an update on Tottenham's chances of landing the tactician, and it comes as quite a promising one.

He explained:

"A couple of weeks ago, when Chelsea were interested, it looked like he wasn't necessarily to keen on taking the Tottenham job. From what I'm hearing, Nagelsmann is softening on that stance, and maybe Nagelsmann is more interested than he was previously about taking over at Spurs. Daniel Levy, I think, would love to bring in a coach of his calibre. Certainly, that's a situation to keep an eye on."

Should Spurs go for Nagelsmann?

Going by what the likes of Man City boss Pep Guardiola have had to say on Nagelsmann, we believe he would be an amazing appointment.

Indeed, speaking on the ex-Hoffenheim boss way back in 2018, Guardiola long predicted he would be a success, stating:

"I’m really, really impressed [with Nagelsmann]. Taking over Hoffenheim in such a bad situation so young. He will have a lot of success in his career. He’s already at a good team in a top competition. It’s the first time we meet, but hopefully it won’t be the last.”

He stands out as one of Europe's most exciting managers and we believe he would be a coup for Spurs.