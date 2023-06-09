Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the agents of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer to sign him this summer, according to reports out of Italy.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs have reportedly earmarked new signings for an array of key positions throughout Ange Postecoglou's squad, with a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and defensive reinforcements being eyed.

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy, at long last, ended his pursuit for a new manager on Tuesday when Postecoglou was confirmed as Antonio Conte's replacement.

The Australian will officially commence work on July 1, and it's an appointment which marks the return of attacking football to N17 after the more pragmatic eras of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho.

The summer transfer window is looming and Spurs must get to work on identifying transfer targets, with Leicester City star James Maddison, Man United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse among the names already linked.

Signing a centre-back is thought to be one of their main priorities and reports have suggested that Postecoglou has already given the green-light to Tottenham bringing in new defenders.

Maguire, Man City star Aymeric Laporte and Wolves ace Max Kilman are thought to be attracting their interest, but a report from Italy has shared that Bremer of Juve is now a target too.

According to Calciomercato, the Brazilian has admirers at Tottenham, and it is believed they have already made contact with his representatives. Spurs have apparently approached Juve for Bremer, but they aren't the only ones, with Atletico Madrid also moving for him.

Juve, for their part, won't accept "light figures" and are set to remain firm in that regard - even despite their struggles both on and off the pitch.

Who is Gleison Bremer?

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay at Juve since signing from Torino last summer, starting 30 Serie A games last season and making more clearances per 90 than any of his teammates (WhoScored).

Bremer also averaged more interceptions per 90 than any Juve player over 2022/2023 in the Italian top flight, with Calcio football expert Conor Clancy calling him "incredible" all the way back in 2021.

He told GiveMeSport:

“He's an incredible defender, and he'll obviously leave Torino this year. In Italy, he has been linked with Inter; he’s been linked with everyone. And there's a reason for that; it's because he's brilliant.”

The centre-back could be a very useful asset at Tottenham and real coup for Postecoglou, if Juve are willing to sanction a sale.