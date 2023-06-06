Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes for new manager Ange Postecoglou, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs supporters have finally seen their club's long, drawn out manager search come to an end with former Celtic boss Postecoglou set to start work on July 1.

The Australian, fresh off the back of a domestic treble win at Parkhead, is tasked with the almighty challenge of transforming Tottenham into a major force again.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said chairman Daniel Levy upon his appointment."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Spurs missed out on European football for the 2023/2024 campaign, making the summer transfer market a challenge both financially and in terms of attracting star players.

However, reports suggest that the north Londoners and Levy are still determined to back Postecoglou, with the club ready to rival Newcastle for Leicester City star James Maddison.

According to The Times, however, Maddison isn't the only player being targeted from the King Power Stadium. Indeed, their forward Barnes is also wanted at Spurs, with Levy and co apparently being "keen" to sign him.

As well as the aforementioned duo, Southampton star James Ward-Prowse is another relegated star who is attracting interest.

Who is Harvey Barnes?

The Englishman, who is expected to cost around £40 million this summer, has been revered for his speed and stood out as one of Leicester's star players last season.

As per WhoScored, Barnes finished 2022/2023 as Leicester's top goalscorer in the Premier League with 13 - backing how he could inject some real threat into Tottenham's forward line.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, commenting on the 25-year-old in 2021, even heralded him as an "unbelievable player".

"They do good business, full-back, centre-half, all these things," said Klopp on Leicester at the time."Up front, [Marc] Albrighton, looks like he doesn’t get older, [Jamie] Vardy the same."Barnes is probably one of the biggest talents, I’m not sure if he is respected or appreciated as much as he should be, he is an unbelievable player to be honest, a proper Leicester product."

Given he is likely to want an immediate return to the top flight, ir is reasonable to believe he could also be open to joining Tottenham.