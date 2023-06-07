Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides pushing hardest to sign Southampton star James Ward-Prowse this summer, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs can now turn their attentions towards strengthening in the summer transfer market after finally confirming their next manager after Antonio Conte.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has now joined the north Londoners, ending Tottenham's long and drawn out search, with the Australian set to commence work on July 1.

Chairman Daniel Levy spoke of his excitement regarding Postecoglou's appointment at Spurs, claiming his arrival marks the return of attacking football, whilst also highlighting his ability to nurture young players (via tottenhamhotspur.com).

The Lilywhites are identifying targets for the 57-year-old, who seems set to have a real say on who Spurs sign this summer. It is believed that he is already personally keen on signing Man United's Harry Maguire with Brentford keeper David Raya also attracting serious interest.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and Leicester City star James Maddison have been linked most recently as well, with a report by Football Insider now sharing news on another potential target.

According to their information, Southampton's Ward-Prowse is firmly on Tottenham's radar, with the north Londoners and West Ham "pushing the hardest" to sign him.

It is believed both Spurs and David Moyes' side lead the race for Ward-Prowse as things stand, despite multiple clubs expressing an interest in the 28-year-old.

Ward-Prowse has just been relegated with Southampton but Spurs could offer him an opportunity to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Who is James Ward-Prowse?

The midfielder was, by some distance, Southampton's star player over the course of 2022/2023 - standing out as their best-performing player by average match rating (WhoScored).

He finished the campaign with 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) and made more key passes per 90 than any other Saints player - backing his real creativity in the final third (WhoScored).

Called an "unbelievable player" by teammate Oriol Romeu, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has also lavished praise on Ward-Prowse before.