Journalist Alasdair Gold has tipped Yves Bissouma to "thrive" at Tottenham Hotspur next season following an impressive start to pre-season.

What did Gold say?

There was great expectation when Bissouma arrived in north London following several impressive years at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Much like Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer, there was a significant amount of hype surrounding a Brighton star moving on to 'bigger and better things' after having made such an impact on the south coast.

A deal of £35m including possible add-ons was enough to convince the Seagulls to sell and Bissouma was supposedly the answer to Tottenham's lack of grit in the centre of the park. The Mali international was meant add some much-needed bite to Antonio Conte's midfield.

However, things didn't go to plan. The 26-year-old made a slow start to the campaign and was being utilised as a substitute more than a starter in a Spurs side that was picking up points despite some questionable performances.

As 2023 rolled around, Bissouma still struggled for minutes and things would get much worse due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He spent 15 matches in the treatment room and only returned for the final four games of the Premier League season, making appearances in three.

A new season and manager provides new hope for the defensive-midfielder, who has already joined up with Spurs for pre-season.

According to Alasdair Gold, who was speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Bissouma has looked sharp in training so far and the journalist believes he has all the tools to succeed at Spurs next year.

"The guy that really for me, only purely on watching the [training] videos and it might be that Spurs have not shown him being absolutely appalling, but the player who looks so sharp for me is Bissouma. Oh my goodness." said Gold.

"Some of the touches he's taken. The biggest thing for me is he looks happy and full of confidence. He looks like he is in a system that is probably going to help him thrive as well under Postecoglou."

He added: "It's all set up isn't it really for Bissouma to thrive this season, hopefully."

Bissouma only managed 28 appearances in all competitions last campaign and will be desperate to get more minutes under his belt this term. Impressing Postecoglou in pre-season is of paramount importance.

The former Lille man could feel like a new signing for Tottenham if Postecoglou can get him fit and firing next season. Tottenham were often caught short in midfield due to injuries to Bissouma and teammate Rodrigo Bentancur last year.

Postecoglou generally likes to play with a three-man midfield, unlike Conte who tended to opt for two in the centre of the park, meaning opportunities should be rife for the Mali international.

Which midfielders are joining Tottenham?

With Harry Winks having joined Leicester City and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg rumoured with a Spurs exit, Tottenham could be light in midfield again next season.

22-year-old Oliver Skipp impressed last year, standing out as a potential bright spark, while 20-year-old Pape Matar Sarr is arguably not ready to be playing weekly for the Lilywhites.

Beyond that Spurs are left with Bissouma and Bentancur who will certainly need some help next season, especially given the latter is still undergoing his rehabilitation period at Hotspur Way.

Two loanees will return, however, with Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso coming back to Spurs from stints at Napoli and Villarreal respectively. What Postecoglou's plans are for the pair remains to be seen but given the Australian reportedly rejected a £17m bid for Ndombele per L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), maybe the Frenchman has a future at Tottenham after all.

Of course, Spurs have signed James Maddison already, although he is an attacking midfielder, and the Lilywhites will want to bolster their midfield options further in the market to help Postecoglou mould Tottenham in his image.

There are not too many midfielders currently being linked with Spurs, however, with the search for a centre-back taking priority at the moment.