A report from Germany has provided an update on Julian Nagelsmann after Tottenham Hotspur made an approach for the former Bayern Munich boss.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

The 35-year-old has been billed as a top Spurs managerial target and one of the favourites to replace Antonio Conte, coming after the latter coach parted company nearly two months ago.

Nagelsmann, who was recently subject to a shock dismissal from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, was linked with the Chelsea job but their prospective appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has ruled them out.

Unless any major jobs become available soon, Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy may well have a free run at appointing Nagelsmann.

As well as the German, Tottenham are said to hold an interest in the likes of Luis Enrique, Feyenoord's Arne Slot, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim and Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

The likes of Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter have also been mentioned by sections of the press, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany thought to be a past target before he put pen to paper on a new deal.

Going back to Nagelsmann, a report by Sport 1 has provided an update on Spurs' attempts to lure the tactician to N17.

The outlet claims an approach has been made, with Tottenham making contact weeks ago, but there have been no concrete talks as of yet.

This is due to Tottenham still being without a sporting director after Fabio Paratici's departure with Nagelmann apparently unwilling to hold any serious negotiations until that issue is resolved.

The former RB Leipzig boss apparently doesn't want to leave anything to chance after his surprise Bayern sacking, and needs to know exactly what any potential employers intend to do with him.

What Nagelsmann could bring to Spurs?

Nagelsmann, we believe, is by some distance Tottenham's best managerial option - not least because he stands out as one of Europe's most exciting young coaches.

Boasting a league title already at the age of 35, the former Hoffenheim boss has been revered for his "crazy" in-game tactical switches - attracting praise from some of world football's most elite counterparts.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking all the way back in 2017, said about Nagelsmann before a Champions League encounter with Hoffenheim: