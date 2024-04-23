Tottenham Hotspur face an anxious few weeks of action as Ange Postecoglou's side fight to secure Champions League qualification, fifth in the Premier League and six points behind Aston Villa ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

Of course, Postecoglou will take solace in the knowledge that his team hold two games in hand on Unai Emery's side, but with fixtures against Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City awaiting in this culminating cluster of games, something special is needed to clinch top four.

Regardless of the forthcoming results, Spurs are resolved to land some exciting additions during this summer's transfer window, with plans already being mapped out...

Spurs transfer news

According to Tuttosport - via Sport Witness - Tottenham are interested in signing Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu and have already established contact with a bid to ask for information about the young gun, with the defender reportedly available for €20m (£17m).

However, with AC Milan, Juventus and Atletico Madrid also in the mix, Tottenham will need to present an attractive offer to secure the Dane's signature and bring him to London.

How Patrick Dorgu would fit in at Spurs

Dorgu is only 19 years old but he has been riding the crest of a wave with Lecce in Serie A, developing a tidy and even array of abilities to cement himself as one of the division's most promising prospects.

To evidence this: as per FBref, Dorgu ranks among the top 4% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 15% for tackles and the top 11% for aerial duels won per 90.

Moreover, having completed 27 league matches this season - starting 12 times - the teenage talent has scored twice, completing 86% of his passes and averaged 4.0 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore.

Patrick Dorgu: Stats by Position 23/24 Position Apps Goals Assists Left-back 17 1 0 Left midfield 4 1 0 Right-back 1 0 0 Right winger 1 0 0 Left winger 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

With an innate goalscoring prowess and blossoming versatility suggesting that Dorgu might not spend the duration of his career on the edge of the backline, the 6 foot 2 star may find himself utilised in a more offensive role if signed by Tottenham, repeating the past success with Gareth Bale.

Bale is one of the greatest footballers in Lilywhite history, scoring 106 goals and supplying 67 assists over 258 games before joining Real Madrid in a world-record £85m transfer in 2013, going on to forge one of the most illustrious careers of his generation.

He was signed as a youngster for just £5m though, arriving from Southampton as a talented left-back, though it was his fearsome pace and power that urged the metamorphosis into a role as a forward - a tactical tweak that led Arsene Wenger to note how "exceptionally well" he adjusted.

That's probably an understatement and a half, with journalist Zach Lowy appositely heralding him as a "legend of the game", and Tottenham would possibly be wise to seek an emulation in the shape of Dorgu.

Especially as analyst Ben Mattinson has dubbed the Denmark U21 international as "technically & physically developed for his age" and "tactically versatile" - also remarking on his attacking quality: "Dorgu offers so much going forward. Great delivery & his pace allows him to drive down the touch line and cross the ball into the middle."

His unique blend of attributes has also led journalist Antonio Mango to note the unique player's "explosive movements, supreme athleticism and engine to last." That certainly sounds like Bale, doesn't it?

Tottenham might just be wise to take a punt and bring this starlet to the club. Dorgu has all the skills to forge a career of the highest distinction.