Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been told to make a managerial "statement" in the next three weeks after reports of talks with candidates.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs, according to recent developments, have completed the due-diligence stage of their search for Antonio Conte's replacement.

Indeed, reliable outlets like The Evening Standard claim talks have already been held with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique. As well as that duo, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso are also on the agenda.

It is also reported by Football Insider that talks are happening with "several" candidates, including the likes of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, as Levy aims for a fast managerial appointment.

Securing a new permanent manager for the 2023/2024 season quickly will be crucial, especially with the summer transfer window fast approaching, and pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has said they can't have any excuses at this stage.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa striker told Spurs to make a managerial "statement" in the next three weeks, explaining:

“You don’t want any excuses for next season. Spurs fans don’t want to hear this time next season that they’re in seventh or eighth because the manager came in late in the summer.

“The excuses will come out – he didn’t have a pre-season, he couldn’t get the right players in. Spurs fans don’t want that.

“They’ve got to get someone in by the end of this season.

“Then there’s no excuse. He can get rid of the players, get his signings in, and plan his pre-season – what are Spurs waiting for?

“Are they waiting for an alien? Go and make a statement in these next three weeks – because there are big decisions to make.”

Who should Spurs appoint?

We believe one manager in particular must stand out as a priority target - former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann.

Already boasting league titles at the young age of 35, Nagelsmann's brand of intense, high-pressing football would be a joy to watch for Spurs supporters who have long witnessed the more dogmatic eras of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho.

The former RB Leipzig head coach is also revered by elite managers across the footballing world, like Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who said this on Nagelsmann before a Champions League group stage game against Hoffenheim all the way back in 2018: