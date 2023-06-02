Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly announce Ange Postecoglou as their new manager next week, with Spurs hoping to finalise the terms of a deal following Celtic’s Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

What’s the latest Tottenham manager news?

Postecoglou appears to be the latest front-runner for the north London vacancy as Daniel Levy and co’s search for a new manager goes on after a failed swoop for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Spurs are thought to be readying an approach for the 57-year-old, although the likes of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Fulham manager Marco Silva and even free agent Graham Potter have also been named as potential contenders. It does look as if it is pointing towards a move for Postecoglou, though, and a further update has come to light.

The Sun shared news regarding Spurs and Postecoglou on Thursday, claiming the Australian may be announced in north London next week. Celtic are said to be gutted and are thought to be resigned to losing their manager and are already on the search for replacements.

Spurs have kept their distance ahead of the Hoops’ Scottish Cup final but are hoping to agree on the finer details of the deal as soon as that is out of the way, with Postecoglou keen to test himself in the Premier League.

What sort of manager is Postecoglou?

Postecoglou has been in charge of Celtic since 2021 and has enjoyed great success in Glasgow, and a win on Saturday over Inverness would complete a domestic treble.

In 112 games as manager, Postecoglou has averaged an impressive 2.3 points per game, with his side also scoring for fun at an average of 2.51 goals per 90. Prior to working for Celtic, Postecoglou won 80 of his 161 games in charge of Yokohama F Marinos, once again averaging two goals a game. [Transfermarkt]

He likes to play an attacking 4-3-3 formation and is someone who "seems to get the best out of players" - according to former Australia colleague, Simon Moore. Therefore, you’d expect he could bring an exciting brand of football to north London, something which could benefit the likes of Heung-min Son and Richarlison, two players who actually share the same agency as the manager.

It seems as if there could be further developments over the coming days following Celtic’s cup final, so this will be one to keep an eye on and hopefully, may bring Spurs’ managerial search to an end.