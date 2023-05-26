Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have discussed the possibility of hiring Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim amid Arne Slot's rejection, according to reports.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

It's becoming a rather embarrassing search for Antonio Conte's replacement, with the Italian departing two months ago and Spurs still yet to confirm his successor.

This is becoming quite similar to their long, drawn out attempts to hire Jose Mourinho's replacement in 2021 - which took around 72 days to draw to a close.

Spurs went through a succession of candidates in that time, six in total according to ESPN, and Slot's latest declaration of intent to remain at Feyenoord means Tottenham are still firmly on the look-out for a new manager this time round.

It's now back to the drawing board for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who has been under-fire in recent months, and this latest debacle will only be heaping more pressure on the club chief.

Tottenham remain keen on a number of alternatives to Slot, with Spurs drawing up a shortlist which includes the likes of Champions League winner Luis Enrique and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

As per reporter Graeme Bailey, writing on Twitter, this is indeed the case and Sporting CP's Amorim is among the names to have been discussed internally as an option.

The 38-year-old has amassed a reputation as one of Europe's most promising young managers, making him an enticing option for Levy.

Who is Ruben Amorim?

Amorim has made history at Sporting, having previously ended their 19-year wait for a Primeira Liga title in 2021, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola saying this on the Portuguese in an interview with the media (via City Xtra):

Spurs journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has also called him "the most exciting" young coache on the continent, yet it remains to be seen whether he will depart Sporting for the Premier League.