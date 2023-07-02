Tottenham Hotspur could hijack Fulham's free transfer bid to sign forward Manor Solomon following his impressive Craven Cottage loan spell, according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Who will Spurs sign after Maddison?

Spurs, much to the delight of new manager Ange Postecoglou, have moved swiftly for some of their top targets in this last fortnight.

Guglielmo Vicario joins from Empoli to shore up their goalkeeping options, while chairman Daniel Levy also managed to sign playmaker James Maddison from Leicester City for £40m.

These two transfers, coupled with the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, mark a solid start to this summer transfer window and reports suggest they're also after a star centre-half.

Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and others have been linked with moves to north London while there is a belief that Postecoglou wishes to add attacking reinforcements as well.

The departures of both Arnaut Danjuma, who has returned to parent club Villarreal, and winger Lucas Moura on a Bosman have left Spurs slightly short of wide forwards.

As a result, the north Londoners are said to be keen on a move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Solomon, coming after a FIFA ruling allowed players to leave Ukraine freely amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The legislation allows Solomon to halt his contract, without approval from Shakhtar, and move wherever he pleases - meaning Tottenham can sign him for free.

As a result, The Evening Standard and Kinsella claim Spurs are "interested in hijacking" Fulham's "free transfer bid" for the Israel winger, as the Whites are also keen on him following his 2022/23 loan spell in west London.

While not much is added beyond that, it does appear Postecoglou and Levy are eyeing fresh faces in the forward areas.

Who is Manor Solomon?

Solomon scored in five straight games between February and March, bagging four overall in the league, with the 23-year-old impressing during his temporary Fulham spell last campaign.

The winger has also been heralded by sections of the Israeli press, as sports journalist Josh Halickman describes Solomon as an "exceptional athlete" and puts him up there with his country's most influential sportspeople of recent times.

Fulham boss Marco Silva also praised Solomon for his flair and capability in one-on-one situations.

"He has scored some important goals for us," said Silva.

"More importantly for him because it has boosted his confidence and he is different from the other players in what he has.

"His one-v-one situation is really strong and coming from the left he is important."