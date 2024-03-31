Tottenham Hotspur have always been judiciously run under the all-registering eye of Daniel Levy, but - whisper is quietly - things might just be falling into place to lift the club to the next level.

The appointment of Ange Postecoglou from Celtic last summer was a shrewd option in a managerial market that had the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique available, and it has paid off, the Australian's footballing philosophy marrying into Levy's way of life.

First-team improvements have been successful, after a fashion, and have offered a glimpse into a future that that might see the club competing against Premier League heavyweights for the title. Perhaps.

One thing that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all share? Gleamy, machine-like youth academies. Spurs too boast one of the finest cultivations of teenage talent on English shores and this is the framework that will allow Postecoglou's side to flourish.

Sure, Harry Kane made his way through the academy to bloom into one of the Premier League's deadliest strikers in history, but such success stories have been few and far between.

Now, Tottenham's development side perch in first place in the Premier League 2, two points clear with two fixtures in hand, with a wonderful array of talent that may yet charge exploits at the height of the game down the line.

Tottenham's finest academy talents

Lucas Bergvall, aged 18, chose Tottenham over Barcelona in January, penning a deal for €10m (£8m) plus add-ons, and will link up with the lads in London this summer.

He's not a homegrown star, though does highlight the prudent strategy Tottenham are taking as they seek lasting success, and he will join a rich crop of prospects that will fancy their chances of making waves within Postecoglou's first-team.

A progressive, physical midfielder, Bergvall could forge a promising partnership with Jamie Donley, with the 19-year-old playmaker producing some remarkable performances across the maiden phase of his Tottenham career.

Donley is one of the most highly-regarded Premier League prospects around right now and has posted six goals and 14 assists from just 16 matches for Wayne Burnett's youth side.

Praised for his "perfect" ball-playing skills by correspondent Alasdair Gold, Donley has been rewarded with four senior appearances this season, including three cameos in the Premier League.

The slick-skilled, technically proficient talent is proving himself to be one of the hottest youngsters in the country and is bound to enjoy a fine career in the Premier League or somewhere similar.

Jamie Donley: EFL Trophy 23/24 Stats Stat # Matches played 3 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass completion 80% Key passes per game 3.3 Ball recoveries per game 10.0 Dribbles per game 1.3 Tackles per game 2.7 Duels won per game 6.3 Stats via Sofascore

It's a testament to Tottenham's fast-improving production line that many other stars are waiting in line, with Tyrese Hall blessed with attributes that could see him eclipse Donley and prove to be the finest breakthrough star of his new era.

Tyrese Hall's season in numbers

Hall is only 18 but he has attracted significant praise throughout the fledgling stage of his career, with Gold highlighting the elements of his game that could serve him well under Postecoglou's wing.

Back at the start of the campaign, the football.london reporter said: "A versatile mainstay of the U18s, 17-year-old Tyrese Hall can fill in wherever called upon due to his high technical ability. The teenager, who made his debut for the U18s last season while still a schoolboy, can play in central midfield, in an attacking or defensive role, he can play up front and he can also do a job on the wing."

Dynamic, Hall is confident across a range of central midfield roles and has chalked up six goals and six assists apiece across 23 matches in all competitions this term.

Despite his age, the London-born gem has been promoted from the U18 Premier League to the U21 squad, starting the past five matches in the Premier League 2 and bagging two assists against Aston Villa in a thrilling 5-3 victory.

Why Tyrese Hall could be Spurs' Jude Bellingham

Club insider Superhotspur has watched Hall's rise with eagle-eyed focus and revealed the key components that have propelled him into prominence on the youth scene: 'Capable of creating chances out of very little, and he with his consistently impressive weight and vision for a pass, he is also capable of making those all-important forward passes.'

His ability to foray forward and wreak havoc could even allow Postecoglou to nurture his own version of Jude Bellingham to the fore at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the eminent England international considered the most valuable player in world football, according to Football Transfers.

Like Hall, Bellingham, aged 20, is a natural centre-midfielder but has progressive and combative qualities that have allowed him to prosper at Real Madrid, scoring 20 goals and adding nine assists from just 31 outings so far.

As per FBref, Bellingham ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 1% for pass completion, the top 2% for progressive passes, the top 7% for interceptions and the top 5% for blocks per 90.

Hall has already demonstrated his quality in the final third and while he might not yet have the elite movement and striking ability that his compatriot has sharpened to a deadly point, he certainly has the technical skill to emulate him.

Given that Manchester City have also been hot on Hall's trail over the past few months, it might just be that Tottenham have a real prodigy on their hands, one who could leapfrog his team rivals to burst onto the scene and cement a starring spot in the Spurs first-team.