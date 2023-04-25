Tottenham Hotspur insiders admire Brendan Rodgers as Spurs continue their search for a permanent manager, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The Lilywhites are still searching for Antonio Conte's long term replacement at N17 with chairman Daniel Levy making an absolutely huge decision on Monday.

Former interim head coach Cristian Stellini has been relieved of his duties after a dismal 6-1 battering at hands of Premier League top four rivals Newcastle - a result which leaves them playing catch up to the Magpies and Man United who are well out in front.

It's a truly dire situation at Spurs and Levy simply must get the club's next managerial appointment spot on, or risk further backlash from the fanbase who have already staged protests against ENIC's ownership.

However, there are options for Tottenham and many elite managers are readily-available for hire after leaving their most recent clubs.

Julian Nagelsmann, formerly of Bayern Munich, and ex-Barcelona manager Luis Enrique stand out as potentially fruitful options - with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Feyenoord's Arne Slot also of interest to Tottenham.

However, according to 90min, the aforementioned quartet aren't the only coaches who have caught the eye of those 'inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium'.

Indeed., as per the report, another manager who is admired within the club is former Leicester City boss Rodgers - who was recently fired after leading the Foxes into a relegation battle.

As well as the 50-year-old, Thomas Frank (Brentford) and Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt) also have fans at Spurs.

Should Spurs pursue Rodgers?

The way he departed Leicester has seen his stock fall slightly, but it wasn't long ago he won both the FA Cup and Community Shield, clinching both honours at Wembley in 2021.

Interestingly, he was also Levy's 'preferred choice' to succeed Harry Redknapp years ago (Football Insider), with Spurs now having a free run at Rodgers who could now join as a free agent.

We believe he could still have the capabilities to make a success of Spurs, with Sky journalist Rob Dorsett giving him a glowing endorsement on the ex-Celtic boss back in 2020. He said:

"Brendan Rodgers is an incredibly good coach, an incredibly good manager. Off camera, he talks about football matters and he's fascinating. He explains how he gets his team to press, why he wants to play out from the back, and it's a real footballing education."