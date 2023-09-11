Highlights Tottenham Hotspur cannot afford to lose any more star players after the departure of Harry Kane.

Alasdair Gold believes a new contract will be offered to Son Heung-Min soon, given his importance to the club.

Son's performance at Burnley starting through the middle showed he is nowhere near past his prime yet.

After losing Harry Kane in the summer to Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £86m, Tottenham Hotspur can ill-afford to lose any more star players this season. One more exit could be one too many for Ange Postecoglou's side to cope with, despite their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.

Given the Lilywhites failed to really replace Kane, too, with the closest they got coming through signing Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, another attacking departure would be disastrous for those in North London.

With Spurs' need to keep hold of the attacking talent that Postecoglou still has at his disposal no secret, Football London's Alasdair Gold has dropped an intriguing update regarding the contract of club captain Son Heung-Min.

What has Alasdair Gold said?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold mentioned Son's contract situation and current salary, which sits at a reported £192k per-week at Spurs, and is set to expire in 2025.

Given that the forward has just two years left on his current deal, Spurs may be getting slightly nervous of enduring a Kane repeat when it comes to Son, resulting in the exit of another star man.

Gold has been quick to deliver some positive news, however, saying: "I would be stunned if we don’t see a new contract offered to Son [Heung-min], I would say probably quite shortly.

“He’s only got a couple of years left, he is like I say a [CAA] Base player as well so they’ll be looking after him. And he’s the captain of the club, I think that would be a great move and yes he’s in his thirties but I would say another year or two on the end of that, why not?

“Terrific advert for the football club, the kind of person he is, the kind of player he is and just how just good a human being he is. I do think if you’re going to be really cynical, I’m sure Sonny brings in so much money for Spurs because of just the huge kind of reputation he has across the world but obviously of course across Asia.

“I’m sure the money he brings in makes a new contract a no-brainer. Whether he wants to sign it is another thing. I think he’s very happy right now and if you’re going to get him to commit, now is probably the time.”

How has Son Heung-Min performed this season?

Truth be told, prior to Spurs' 5-2 win over Burnley, Son hadn't really got going under Postecoglou. One hat-trick against Vincent Kompany's side later, however, and, on paper, this is a player who has scored three goals in four Premier League games this season.

After picking up the match ball last time out, the South Korean should push on and impress even more following the international break. If Postecoglou can get the best out of his captain, then he may not think about Kane's goals for a single second this season, instead watching Son become the main man once and for all at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.