Tottenham Hotspur are now in "pole position" to appoint Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti, according to recent reports out of Italy.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The Serie A title-winner, who recently guided Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years, is currently a reported target for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The north Londoners have apparently completed the due-diligence stage of their search for Antonio Conte's replacement with Levy set to step up talks with candidates.

Julian Nagelsmann, who was surprisingly sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this season, is reportedly a top target for Spurs alongside former Barcelona manager and Champions League winner Luis Enrique (Evening Standard).

The aforementioned duo are just a couple of options for the Lilywhites, as reports suggest that exciting in-work managers like Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) and Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon) are also on Levy's shortlist.

Spalletti has emerged as an interesting option for Tottenham in the last week after he guided Napoli to an historic title win, with journalist Paolo Bargiggia even claiming the 64-year-old has an 'important proposal' from Spurs.

Now, another Italian source has weighed in on the matter, as Radio Kiss Kiss Naples (via Tutto Napoli.net) say Tottenham are actually the current favourites to snatch Spalletti away.

It is believed that Tottenham are now in "pole position" to appoint the former Roma boss ahead of other unnamed Premier League clubs.

Not much else is said on Spurs' chase for Spaletti, but according to Radio Kiss Kiss, it appears the north Londoners are out in front of the competition.

What could Spalletti bring to Spurs?

The tactician hasn't just enjoyed success at Napoli - winning a grand total of eight major trophies across spells at numerous clubs.

Spalletti had enjoyed great success at Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia over a decade ago, clinching two league titles, a Russian Cup and Super Cup during his time there.

The ex-Roma boss also boasts two Coppa Italias and an Italian Super Cup from his spell at the Stadio Olimpico in the 2000s, with Spalletti certainly possessing no shortage of experience.

BBC journalist John Bennett has also praised his "amazing job" at Napoli this season whilst branding Spalletti an "elite football coach".

Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini also holds the coach in high esteem, recently calling him a "phenomenon" in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss: