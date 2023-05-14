Tottenham are "progressing" in talks with sporting director Joahnnes Spors and are also "discussing terms" with the club chief, according to reports.

Who could replace Paratici at Spurs?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy have plenty of work to do behind-the-scenes, with their search for a new permanent manager taking centre stage in particular.

Tottenham parted ways with former boss Antonio Conte nearly two months ago, yet after all this time, they're scarcely closer to making an official appointment.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, who arguably stands out as one of Europe's most exciting managers and is readily-available, is also out of the running for the Spurs job according to various reports.

Alongside their hunt for a new boss, Levy is said to be very keen on appointing a new sporting director to replace Paratici, with Benfica talent-spotter Rui Pedro Braz among the names under consideration.

The latter man is joined by the likes of Brenford director Lee Dykes, who has reportedly impressed Levy, alongside another name in Spors.

He currently operates as 777 Partners' Global Sporting Director, where Spors represents a plethora of clubs under their remit.

Indeed, the 40-year-old works for Genoa, Standard Liege, Red Star FC, Vasco da Gama and Melbourne, with Spurs apparently taking note of his exploits.

It is reported by Football Insider that talks have been held with Spors and are "progressing" behind-closed-doors.

The north Londoners are even said to "discussing terms" with him at this stage, coming after reports that certain managerial candidates like Luis Enrique have enquired over the club's structure.

The importance of a new director

As previously stated, the hiring of a new club chief to succeed Paratici could be crucial, as past managerial target Nagelsmann even apparently asked about that issue in an interview for the Spurs job (90min).

In terms of Spors, he could be an intriguing choice for Spurs.

The club chief began his career producing video analysis for Hoffenheim, and then went onto key scouting roles at other Bundesliga clubs like RB Leipzig and Hamburg.

His experience in scouting could feed into player recruitment and benefit Spurs in that regard, so it will be interesting to see if they opt to appoint him.