Tottenham are “already pushing to seal a deal” for Leicester City star James Maddison, despite there currently being no manager.

Who could Tottenham sign this summer?

Spurs are in dire need of a new head coach to replace the departed Antonio Conte, who left north London over two months ago.

The Lilywhites are also thought to be chasing a new sporting director to succeed Fabio Paratici, but the club haven’t yet announced a new name for either role.

Amid all of this chaos, Spurs are worryingly flirting with being left behind in the summer transfer market, as other clubs are believed to be well ahead of them in preparations.

However, that isn’t to say Tottenham haven’t been linked with fresh faces, as chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly earmarked the signing of a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris.

Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes has also been tipped as a target in recent days, not to mention Southampton star James Ward-Prowse.

Spurs are targeting attacking players, with Hee-chan Hwang of Wolves mentioned and another key player for Leicester in Maddison.

Sharing news on the latter man, reporter Pete O’Rourke has an update for Tottenham supporters.

Writing for Football Insider, the journalist claims Tottenham are “already pushing to seal a deal” for the England international, and have made him their priority summer target.

One of the site’s well-placed sources has claimed that Spurs are hopeful of winning the race for Maddison, despite there being no manager in place right now.

Newcastle and Arsenal are in the frame too, but it’s Tottenham who think they have the advantage, with the 26-year-old set to become one of this summer’s hottest properties following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship.

Who is James Maddison?

The playmaker, who looks likely to leave the King Power Stadium, has been a pivotal figure for Leicester and star player.

As per WhoScored, he finished the 2022/2023 campaign as their best-performing player by average match rating - having racked up 19 goal contributions in the top flight alone (10 goals, nine assists).

England boss Gareth Southgate has also previously heralded Maddison as a brilliant player.

“He’s a player of outstanding technical ability,” said Southgate to the media back in 2019. “He has an eye for an incisive pass, his set-play delivery is world class – absolutely top.”

Maddison has long been tipped for greatness, it would seem, and we believe Tottenham could sign a serious upgrade in the former Norwich City star.

Indeed, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has even called Maddison a "really top player".