Tottenham Hotspur have made an "important proposal" to Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti as chairman Daniel Levy keeps up the hunt for a new manager, according to reports.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

The north Londoners, well over a month after parting company with former head coach Antonio Conte, are said to be stepping up their chase for his replacement.

Reports in the last week have suggested that Levy has completed the due-diligence stage of his search, having assessed multiple candidates whilst holding discussions with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique (The Evening Standard).

The free agent duo aren't solely attracting Tottenham's real interest, though, as Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen and even Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim are rumoured to be of interest.

Spurs have however recently missed out on appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany after they were repeatedly linked, with the Belgian putting pen to paper on fresh terms at Turf Moor.

The Premier League side are weighing up moves for new candidates on a regular basis, it would seem, as Serie A-winning coach Spalletti has emerged as a fairly new target in the last week.

Now, Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, appearing as a guest on 7 Gold’s Il Processo (via Area Napoli and Sport Witness), claims the 64-year-old has an "important proposal" from Spurs.

As well as the Lilywhites, it is also believed Roma are potentially eyeing him to replace Jose Mourinho.

When asked about Spalletti's future, Bargiggia explained:

“Why did the manager release certain statements [Napoli exercising one year extension], proving to be rather cold on the hypothesis of a renewal? The problem is that the Tuscan had an important proposal from Tottenham. Spalletti earns €2.7m a season, elsewhere they can guarantee him a very high salary.

“Then came two other potential proposals, not yet so concrete. One is PSG, even if Mourinho is more likely to go there. The second is sensational: a return to Rome. I repeat, however, there is nothing official.”

What could Spalletti bring to Spurs?

Possessing both the necessary experience and a proven track record of winning silverware, we believe Spalletti could actually be an exciting option for Levy.

The former Zenit St.Petersburg boss has won a grand total of eight major trophies, including this season's Scudetto, not to mention he encourages an attack-minded brand of football.

Called an 'genius' manager by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Spalletti's current Napoli deal also runs out in 2024.