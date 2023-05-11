Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy are eyeing Benfica director Rui Pedro Braz as a replacement for the departed Fabio Paratici, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs news?

Heading into what will be a crunch summer transfer window, Levy still has it all to do, with there being little sign of a permanent manager appointment as things stand and no out-and-out sporting director.

Paratici's departure has left a gaping hole in this regard, coming after the Italian was forced to resign from his post due to losing his appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban from football.

Spurs have appointed former City Football Group executive Scott Munn as chief football officer Scott Munn, who will oversee all on-field operations and effectively operate as Levy's number two.

However, the lack of a proper sporting director is said to be an issue for managerial targets like Julian Nagelsmann, with reports claiming the German asked about this in a recent interview for the Spurs job.

Appointing a successor for Paratici, therefore, may well come as a crucial factor in the day-to-day running of Tottenham.

Now, as per a report by The Daily Mirror, there has been an update on Spurs and their attempts to find someone who can step into Paratici's shoes.

According to the outlet, and reporter James Nursey, Benfica talent-spotter Pedro Braz is now said to be a name in the frame - with Spurs stepping up their pursuit of Paratici's successor.

His work in Portugal is attracting plenty of praise - having become efficient at identifying relatively unknown talents and selling them on for large transfer fees.

Pedro Braz was heavily involved in lucrative Benfica deals to sell both Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool for £85 million, and midfielder Enzo Fernandez's mammoth £107m move to Chelsea.

Before Chelsea appointed Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley as directors, Benfica's chief was even linked with taking a role at Stamford Bridge, such is the scale of his work.

What could Pedro Braz bring to Spurs?

The director has amassed quite a reputation for his dealings off the pitch and could come as a real asset to Tottenham.

His aforementioned credentials make him a stand-out candidate with Pedro Braz also boasting quite an interesting background away from the boardroom.

He previously "starred" on Portuguese TV as a commentator and football analyst - whilst also possessing an MBA in Sports Management.

As Spurs are short of decision-makers, Pedro Braz could come as an exciting option.