Tottenham Hotspur hold a "more than dormant interest" in Eredivisie boss Arne Slot but his club will make the "ultimate attempt" to thwart Daniel Levy.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs are set to step up their search for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte, having completed the due-diligence stage of their process.

Interviews have apparently already been held with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, who are both readily-available after leaving their most recent clubs, but currently employed managers are also in Levy's thinking.

Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon) and Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) have been linked in the past week, as well as the likes of Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick.

Slot, who is one win away from clinching the Dutch title after beating Excelsior a few days ago, has been very heavily linked with a move to Tottenham since Conte's departure.

The 44-year-old, who has been praised for his work at Feyenoord in the last two seasons, is at the centre of rumours tipping him with a possible exit and move to north London.

News website 1908.nl have weighed in with the latest on Slot's future in Rotterdam, and they claim Spurs hold a serious and "more than dormant" interest in appointing him.

However, Feyenoord won't just meekly let him depart, with the Eredivisie giants set to make the "ultimate attempt" to stop him from joining Spurs.

It is believed that they are prepared to reward Slot with a "substantial salary increase" and aim to keep him on for at least another season.

Feyenoord hope his contract upgrade could keep him out of Tottenham's reach for the time being, and they have big plans with Slot at the helm, as they aim to "score high" in the Champions League next season.

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

Depending on the success of Feyenoord's plan, and whether Levy can tempt Slot away from the Netherlands, we believe he is a solid candidate to succeed Conte.

His work at De Kuip hasn't gone unnoticed by members of the media, with Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan holding Slot in very high esteem.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has been praised by van der Kraan as the "most exciting" manager he's seen in the last 10 years, which comes as a very promising statement for any Spurs supporter.

Levy quite simply needs to get this next appointment spot-on to get members of the fan base back on side, and perhaps a lesser-known name could be the answer.