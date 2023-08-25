Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to sign FC Porto attacker Pepe, with a report sharing how much a bid was worth and if it has been accepted.

What’s the latest Spurs transfer news?

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou have been productive in the window so far, bringing in money after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and spending around £165m on James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips and Manor Solomon.

However, Spurs’ incomings could hit double figures by the deadline, with Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge admitting the club want a new attacker and another defender before September 1.

“Yeah, I think Spurs could have a busy final week. I still think maybe two – I think three is probably pushing it.

“I know they would still like another defender and a forward, whether that’s a winger/forward, like I’ve said throughout the months, you don’t replace Harry Kane like for like and I don’t think Ange Postecoglou has any intention of replacing Harry Kane like for like as you simply can’t.

“So we’ll see what the forward options will be, but as I say for now, outgoings are very important.”

It looks as if one player of interest in the final third is Pepe, with an update claiming a bid has been made.

According to A Bola in the last 48 hours, Spurs made a proposal for Pepe worth €60m (£51.4m) broken down into a €45m (£38.6m) fee plus €15m (£12.8m) worth of add-ons.

However, the Portuguese side have turned down the offer from north London and will only let the player go if his €75m (£64.3m) release clause is met.

Spurs aren’t the only English side keen on Pepe, though, with rivals Arsenal also showing an interest this summer but right now, it appears as if the player will remain with Porto unless Spurs pay around £13m more.

Who is Pepe?

Pepe, lauded an “important” member of Porto’s first-team squad by journalist Fernando Campos, is primarily a left-winger but is extremely versatile.

The 25-year-old, valued at a career-high €25m by Transfermarkt, has played in eight different positions during his career so far, ranging from a centre-forward to a right-back.

The Brazilian made 145 appearances for former side Gremio in his native country, contributing to 52 goals before joining Porto in 2021. He is under contract in Portugal until 2027 and has featured on 100 occasions in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering 16 assists.

Despite a bid being turned down, a move to Tottenham for Pepe could still be one to keep an eye on, however, he isn’t the only attacking target on the north London radar.

Gent’s Gift Orban, Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun have all been linked with moves of their own to Spurs, as well as Lille’s Jonathan David and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

It does look as if the club will push hard to secure a new attacker following this news on Pepe, but who that will be remains to be seen.