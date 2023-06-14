Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to reports.

What’s the latest Spurs transfer news?

Ange Postecoglou looks set to be backed by the Spurs board ahead of his first Premier League season in charge in north London, with five potential new signings on the agenda.

A transfer meeting has already been held, with a new midfielder thought to be on the wishlist. Leicester City’s James Maddison appears to be a target, however, Tottenham appear to be trailing Newcastle United in the race for the England international.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is another to be linked with a move to Spurs following Postecoglou’s arrival, and it appears as if Amrabat is another name to look out for.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Mundo Deportivo regarding Amrabat. The report states that Spurs and Bayern Munich have joined Atletico Madrid in the race for the midfielder, who is set to leave his current employers over the coming months.

An auction looks set to take place at a starting price of €20m, with SW citing previous claims suggesting that contact has already been made by Spurs to Amrabat’s representatives.

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat, described as a "monster" at the World Cup with Morocco by journalist Carlo Garganese, is primarily a defensive midfielder who can also play further forward in a box-to-box role.

The 26-year-old, who cares the same agency as Ben Davies, appears to be at the top of his game after his Transfermarkt valuation rocketed from €10m in November to a career-high €25m prior to the New Year. He has made 107 appearances for his current employers but has more than 250 games of senior club experience under his belt.

Bringing in a new defensive midfielder could prove to be a smart idea, as Oliver Skipp is the only out-and-out holding midfielder on the books at this moment in time. As per FBref, Amrabat ranks in the 99th percentile for long passes completed and 98th percentile for medium passes completed, so could bring a real stability to Spurs’ midfield.

Adding Maddison to bring the creative spark to Postecoglou’s 4-3-3 formation could complement someone like Amrabat and an existing central midfielder such as Rodrigo Bentancur, but Spurs will need to pip a number of sides to secure Amrabat’s services over the coming months.