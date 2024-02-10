Last weekend, Saturday afternoon was a grumpy time for Tottenham Hotspur, having succumbed to late pressure from Everton at Goodison Park to grant Jarrad Branthwaite space to convert and secure a point for his side in the Premier League.

Let's fast-track to the present, with Ange Postecoglou experiencing the other, shinier side of the coin after Brennan Johnson's placed finish in the dying embers sent a sea of white into ecstasy down the N17, victory over Brighton & Hove Albion sending Spurs back into fourth place.

Aston Villa could reclaim their place with victory over Manchester United tomorrow, but the mettle and determination on show speaks of the new mentality at Tottenham this season.

Brennan Johnson's game vs Brighton in numbers

Son made his return from the Asia Cup and slotted a lovely crossed pass into Johnson's path with seconds on the clock, with the Welshman having now posted three goals and four assists from 18 Premier League matches for the Lilywhites.

Replacing the impressive Timo Werner after the hour mark, the 22-year-old only took 18 touches, as per Sofascore, but did win three of his four contested duels and provided energy and spirit down the flank.

Sussex World handed him an 8/10 match score for his game-winning moment and Postecoglou will be delighted that the man he signed from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m back in August is starting to find his feet in the capital.

It wasn't the greatest, most fluid performance from the hosts but it was certainly a brilliant triumph in a tough and entertaining encounter, with Johnson perhaps sparing Micky van de Ven's blushes somewhat after the Netherlands international endured one of his lesser displays in Tottenham colours.

Micky van de Ven's performance vs Brighton

Spurs completed the signing of Van de Ven from Wolfsburg for £43m last summer and he has been nothing short of a revelation, one of the division's standout performers before a hamstring injury suffered against Chelsea in November ruled him out until last month.

Always excellent with his distribution, Van de Ven completed 99% of his passes against the Seagulls and made one key pass, but he committed the foul that led to Pascal Gross' first-half penalty and was also dribbled past - quite uncharacteristic after the storm he created with his athletic, electric efforts on English shores over recent months.

The 6 foot 4 titan was commanding in the air and won all three of his aerial battles but struggled to exert his authority on the surface level and won just one of his four contested ground duels.

Branded with a 4/10 rating by Sussex World, Van de Ven will hope for more controlled efforts going forward, the publication writing: 'Using his pace to intercept overhit through balls. Conceded a penalty with a leg left in against Welbeck. They are finding it hard to control the former.'

Four clearances highlight that usually reliable athleticism that makes him such a singular presence in the rearguard, and while he might not have had his finest hour against Roberto De Zerbi's side, Van de Ven has been a colossus this season and will be sure to return to his best form sooner rather than later.