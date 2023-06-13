Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly ‘intensified’ their contacts over a potential summer move for AS Roma defender Roger Ibanez.

What’s the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs officials appear to be hard at work in the transfer window after finally bringing their managerial search to an end by appointing Ange Postecoglou last week.

Reports have suggested that personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya have been agreed, however, the two clubs still need to shake hands on a transfer fee.

Elsewhere, English trio James Maddison, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho have also been linked with a move to north London. However, it does look as if Tottenham chiefs are also looking abroad when it comes to potential additions, with Ibanez another target.

Recent reports from Italy suggested that Spurs have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign Ibanez, with Roma lowering their asking price, and it looks as if Tottenham could soon make their move.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Italian website Roma Giallorossa on Monday regarding Spurs and Ibanez. They claimed that Tottenham have ‘intensified’ their contacts in the ‘last few hours’, saying that an official offer ‘within a few days’ is now a possibility.

Postecoglou is thought to be an admirer of the defender, and a bid from Spurs in the region of €25m and €30m could be enough to sign him.

Who is Roger Ibanez?

Ibanez is primarily a centre-back but can also play as a right-back or even as a holding midfielder, so could provide plenty of versatility to Postecoglou’s squad, should a move get over the line.

The 24-year-old appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation and has won senior two caps for Brazil.

In total, Ibanez has made 149 senior appearances for Roma, contributing to 11 goals. As per WhoScored, the defender was Roma’s fourth-best player during the 2022/23 season, as per WhoScored, outperforming Spurs defenders Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Clement Lenglet and Davison Sanchez.

Therefore, with Spurs conceding the most Premier League goals last season in the top 14 sides (63), you could argue that a new defender is needed. Someone like Ibanez, who is seemingly at the top of his game and has been lauded as "untouchable" by former Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho, could be a shrewd addition, and with Postecoglou a fan, it appears as if a transfer is one to watch.