Unlike their north London rivals, Tottenham are in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup, but not without an almighty scare along the way.

Having beaten Liverpool in the Carabao Cup just a few days prior, Spurs travelled to Tamworth where they faced non-league opposition.

They weren't expecting an easy ride on an artificial surface away from home but it should have been a great deal less challenging than it was.

At the break, the score read 0-0 and come the end of the 90 minutes, it still read 0-0. Tottenham had their chances, as did Tamworth, but it took over 100 minutes for the breakthrough to finally be broken.

It came courtesy of an own goal. Ange Postecoglou's men eventually prevailed 3-0 after extra time but even that flattered the visitors.

Tottenham's biggest underperformers against Tamworth

It's safe to say this is not a day that will live long in the memory of the playing squad at Spurs. They did not do themselves justice at all.

While the defence kept a clean sheet, the forward line until extra time endured a torrid afternoon at the office.

Mikey Moore can perhaps be excused given this was his first game after a lengthy run of illness and Brennan Johnson did, at least, find the net in extra time.

German Timo Werner, already on the end of a verbal attack from his manager this season, was notably the biggest underperformer in the Premier League side's ranks.

The winger hasn't scored since October 30th when he found the net in the 2-1 win over Manchester City. That's now a run of 14 straight games without finding the net.

Thus, a match against fifth-tier side Tamworth should have been the perfect opportunity to rediscover some form but he did not.

Werner had his chances too but had a header clearer off the line and also saw an effort well denied by Lambs goalkeeper Jas Singh.

Ultimately, however, the former Chelsea forward's attacking play was fruitless, handed a dismal 3/10 match rating by the Express' Jack McEachen who noted it was a 'very underwhelming display'.

While his long-term future should be in doubt, so should Pedro Porro's.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Pedro Porro's performance in numbers

The Spaniard's performance against Tamworth is likely to divide opinion.

That's because, despite some bad elements to his game, he did actually play a pivotal role in Spurs turning the game around late on.

It was the full-back's smart thinking, taking a free-kick quickly that forced the own goal for the opener in extra-time.

That being said, his general play was sloppy and in the words of the aforementioned McEachen who also gave him a 3/10, Porro 'struggled in possession and against Tamworth's biggest outfield threat of Beck-Ray Enoru'.

No disrespect to the Tamworth side, of course, but that viewpoint was made all the worse by the fact that Enoru is a semi-professional footballer who also works in retail.

While the left winger only completed three passes in the game, he did attempt seven dribbles to sum up the tricky afternoon Porro was given.

Speaking of numbers, the Tottenham full-back's make for grim reading in some departments. While he did win 13 of his 17 contested duels, he could only complete two key passes and 68% of his overall passes.

Porro vs Tamworth Minutes played 120 Touches 149 Accurate passes 60/88 (68%) Key passes 2 Accurate crosses 2/11 Accurate long balls 4/15 Ground duels won 8/13 Aerial duels won 3/4 Fouls 1 Possession lost 45x Shots 1 Successful dribbles 2/3 Stats via Sofascore.

That ensured that rather staggeringly, the 25-year-old gave away the ball on 45 occasions. The game did last 120 minutes but that was 27.5 times more than his average of 17.5 per game in the Premier League this term.

While it's unlikely the Spain international departs this January, it would not be a surprise if Spurs did sanction his exit over the summer.

This isn't the first time the defender has been caught out at the back this term and if Postecoglou is going to improve the club's rocky defensive record, acquiring a right-back who's more solid is a wise idea.

Porro offers plenty of gusto going forward, similarly to Trent Alexander-Arnold in that regard, but with Manchester City reportedly having an interest in the defender over recent windows, if a lucrative offer came in it would make sense to cash in.