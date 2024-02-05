Tottenham Hotspur are only five points better off in the Premier League this season than they were last year, but Ange Postecoglou is clearly shifting the cogs to chart a course to success unseen in many years.

A painful reminder, but unless Tottenham pull off a sensational and implausible title triumph, a barren trophy drought will stretch to 16 successive seasons without silverware.

This interminable wait for the unbridled joy that one of the game's major honours would bring rages on, but Postecoglou arrived in the summer to steer the ship back on course and has navigated through several obstacles to instil his vision and give the squad an identity.

Harry Kane ended his career-long affiliation with the London club in August and headed for the footballing riches Bayern Munich can offer, but Heung-min Son was handed the primary talismanic role and Spurs spent shrewdly to counter the blow.

Micky van de Ven and shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario proved excellent pieces of business to shore up a defence that leaked goals like a ruptured container, but it is the capture of James Maddison from relegated Leicester City that has been the centremost success of Postecoglou's reign so far.

Why Tottenham signed James Maddison

Signed for £40m in June, Tottenham saw an opportunity following the Foxes' demise in 2022/23 and snatched it, bypassing lasting interest from wealthy Newcastle United to steal away with one of the Premier League's standout playmakers.

Last season, Leicester fell into the second tier on the final day but Maddison emerged with his head held high, posting ten goals and nine assists from just 28 starting appearances.

He also ranks among the top 5% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and progressive passes and the top 1% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref, making good on praise from pundit Jermaine Jenas that he is "on the verge" of being world-class.

The £170k-per-week star started life in London with a bang, crowned the Premier League's Player of the Month for August and having now plundered three goals and six assists from 13 matches, also completing 86% of his passes and averaging 2.8 key passes per game.

With Heung-min Son and Richarlison raking in goals for Postecoglou's side this season, Maddison's efficiency in his creative endeavours has proved invaluable for the club's progress this term, and he's undoubtedly one of Tottenham's most important and influential members.

He's not, however, the Spurs star with the highest market value right now, that tag lies with Dejan Kulusevski, who has been phenomenal this season and is arguably Postecoglou's most underrated ace.

Tottenham's signing of Dejan Kulusevski

Spurs captured Kulusevski and centre-midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus back in 2022, with the former joining on an initial 18-month loan.

An electric start to life on English shores saw the Sweden international clinch five goals and eight assists across the latter half of the 2021/22 Premier League season, but he was very much at the core of Spurs' issues last term and scored twice from 37 outings in all competitions, said to be "blowing hot and cold" by pundit Glenn Murray.

The 23-year-old has always been regarded as a high-class talent and there was clearly a tacit belief that he would return to the forefront under Postecoglou's wing, with a £25m permanent transfer agreed upon last summer.

Dejan Kulusevski's market value now

Typically found on the right wing but capable of doing fine work centrally, Kulusevski is actually considered to be Tottenham's most valuable player by Football Transfers and this is an illustration of his prowess and unrelenting energy - the very quintessence of his manager's fluid, guns-blazing approach.

Tottenham: Most Valuable Players # Player Market Value 1. Dejan Kulusevski £46m 2. Brennan Johnson £40m 3. James Maddison £34m 4. Heung-min Son £33m 5. Richarlison £32m Source: Football Transfers

More valuable than Maddison (who, admittedly, is sure to see a sharp rise in the near future), Kulusevski is versatile and dynamic and is finally flourishing with the kind of constancy that portends an illustrious future at the top of the game.

As per Sofascore, the 6 foot 1 phenom has scored five goals and supplied two assists from 21 matches in the top flight this year, though his brilliance stretches far beyond the constraints of direct goal contributions.

Indeed, he has also completed 83% of his passes, averaged 1.7 tackles, 4.3 ball recoveries and 4.2 successful duels per fixture, leading Sky Sports journalist Jamie Weir to state: "Dejan Kulusevski really is a special special player. Works so hard, covers every blade of grass. Hell of an engine on him, and just so much heart."

The former Juve starlet also ranks among the top 18% of positional peers for tackles made per 90 to emphasise the application that has made him such an indispensable figure for his side.

Tottenham: Big Chances Created PL 23/24 # Player Stat 1. Heung-min Son 11 2. Pedro Porro 10 3. Dejan Kulusevski 8 4. James Maddison 6 5. Brennan Johnson 4 Source: Premier League

With tools to inflict damage on opposition from many, many angles, Kulusevski is sure to feature at the centre of Tottenham's projected rise under their Australian manager, and while he doesn't have the finishing ability of Son, or the raw creative excellence of Maddison, he is undoubtedly one of the most important ingredients in the Spurs side - the flour in the cake, if you like, vital and unseen.

The acquisitions of both players are just an illustration of the upward curve that Spurs are seeking to continue, embarking on a new journey under new leadership with a fresh vision and rekindled optimism.

Next summer, Levy will bolster Tottenham's ranks further, with centre-forward and central midfield signings likely, and given the judiciousness that is at the centre of the recent business, the future looks bright and the likes of Kulusevski will be at the heart of it.