Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest over a potential move for Folarin Balogun from rivals Arsenal, however, a report has shared the other Premier League clubs who are also in the race for the forward.

Are Spurs signing a striker?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy appear to be on the search for a new forward before the September 1 deadline after cashing in on Harry Kane earlier this month.

Those in north London sold the England international to Bayern Munich in a deal worth around €100 million (£86m) plus an extra €20 million (£17.2m) in possible add-ons.

Postecoglou has Richarlison as the only senior striker available to him, with teenager Alejo Veliz joining earlier in the summer.

A number of attackers have been linked with moves to Spurs, including KAA Gent’s Gift Orban and Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson. Another player who has been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Balogun, and an update has emerged.

According to The Daily Mail, Balogun has been deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal and is valued at £50m by the Gunners. The report claims that Tottenham are a side who have made an enquiry for the attacker, alongside both Chelsea and West Ham.

Balogun has spent time training away from Arsenal’s senior side this summer as the Gunners look to raise some funds late in the window, with Monaco, AC Milan and Inter Milan also keen on the striker’s services.

Who is Folarin Balogun?

Balogun is primarily a centre-forward who can also turn out on either wing if required. The 22-year-old, who has represented the USA at senior international level, appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation, a figure which has rocketed over the past 12 months.

In total, Balogun, sponsored by Adidas, has made just 10 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and has caught the eye out on loan. The forward spent last season in France with Stade Reims and contributed to an impressive 25 goals in 39 appearances.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also praised Balogun in the past as a "special" striker and believes he's "really brave".

“He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career. He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave," said Arteta.

“We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special."

It could be a deal to keep an eye on, however, with Arsenal likely to inflate the price of the player to a direct rival, Spurs may well find it difficult to strike a deal for Balogun, meaning they may end up moving on to other targets such as Orban or Johnson.