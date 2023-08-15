Highlights Key Takeaways:

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring highly talented forward Gift Orban, who has been praised as being "born to score."

Despite making positive signings such as James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, the departure of Harry Kane has left a void in Tottenham's attacking output.

Orban has an impressive goal-scoring record, having scored 44 club goals in just 50 appearances, making him a desirable target for Spurs to replace Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur are "informed on the conditions" required to land an exciting forward described as being "born to score", per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham Hotspur news - what is the latest?

It has been a real summer of ups and downs for the Spurs faithful this year, with brilliant signings and painful departures.

On the positive side of things, the club have been able to genuinely improve elements of the first team with the signing of the ever-exciting James Maddison and the Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The arrival of Manor Solomon, whilst not necessarily improving the first eleven, is clearly still a positive addition and should help to strengthen the squad as a whole.

However, for as good as those three are and as convincing as Ange Postecoglou has been, the exit of club talisman Harry Kane is an enormous blow to the side's attacking output, an output that the current crop of forwards do not seem equipped to replace.

With that in mind, it appears that Spurs have identified one of Europe's most exciting and prolific goalscorers as the man who could potentially come in and help the team find those 20-plus goals a season they are bound to lose in the absence of Kane, Gift Orban.

According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, the north Londoners have "appreciated" the youngster for some time now and are well aware of what is required to bring him to N17 this summer.

He explained the situation on his Here We Go podcast, saying:

"Orban is appreciated, Tottenham are informed on the conditions of the deal so let's see if they decide to bid. At the moment, they have not sent any bid. I saw some rumours saying it's close or something like that; no, there is no bid yet. It can't be close without a bid.

"Tottenham know the conditions of the deal, [they have] been following the player for a long time. I told you this two weeks ago on here that they like Gift Orban, but at the moment nothing else evolved yet."

How many goals has Gift Orban scored?

It has been a rapid rise to fame for the 21-year-old former Stabæk striker, with prolific form propelling him to the forefront of transfer lists across the continent.

So far, the Nigeria under-23 star has scored 44 senior club goals and provided nine assists in just 50 appearances in Belgium and Norway, which is only 37 fewer than Richarlison's 81 career goals at club level.

In his 16 league appearances for Gent last year, the "superb finisher" scored 15 goals, provided two assists, won four Man-of-the-Match awards and averaged a genuinely impressive match rating of 7.40, per WhoScored.

With a goal involvement on average every 85 minutes in senior football, it isn't hard to see why Spurs are interested in the player that football talent scout Jacek Kulig described as "born to score."

With Kane out the door and their current crop of forwards struggling in front of goal, the Lilywhites need to do what they can to secure Orban's services before he inevitably joins one of Europe's super clubs and continues to score for fun on the biggest stage.