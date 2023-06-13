Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement on personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to reports.

What’s the latest Spurs transfer news involving Raya?

Spurs appear to be making a real start on their summer transfer business after finalising the appointment of new manager Ange Postecoglou last week.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to north London this year is Raya. The Spaniard’s contract is set to expire next year, and it appears as if Tottenham would be interested in bringing him in to replace Hugo Lloris, for the right price.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that Spurs were on the verge of reaching an agreement with Raya on personal terms. The club were set to offer a long-term contract after positive talks, and there has now been a further update.

According to The Times, Spurs have now agreed personal terms with Raya, with the report stating that rivals Arsenal actually wanted to sign the player before bringing in Aaron Ramsdale.

Who is David Raya?

Raya, now 27 years of age, appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation, and could be a shrewd signing for Spurs.

The Brentford star, described as “next-level” with the ball at his feet in the media and Jurgen Klopp even saying he should “have a No 10 on his back, with the balls he played”, has made a total of 161 appearances for his current club – 61 of which have come in the Premier League. Prior to that, Raya spent his career at Blackburn Rovers, so now has plenty of experience and knowledge of the English game.

During the 2022/23 season, Raya comfortably outperformed both Lloris and Fraser Forster when it came to average match rating, as per WhoScored.

Regarding shot-stopping, Raya also has a good record, ranking in the 92nd percentile for save percentage, as per FBref. Other areas he excels in are crosses stopped, ranking in the 93rd percentile and touches per 90, ranking 94th percentile.

If Postecoglou wants to bring in someone like Raya, though, Spurs look like they will need to pay a relatively high fee for someone who has 12 months remaining on his contract. Romano has stated a £40m figure, something which Spurs feel is too high, but it is good to see that personal terms have been agreed between those in north London and the player himself, making this a transfer to watch closely.