Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as Daniel Levy continues the chase for Antonio Conte's successor.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

The north Londoners have reportedly a shortlisted a number of candidates for the Spurs manager position, coming after they elected to part ways with Antonio Conte over a month ago.

Conte launched a scathing public rant at the Spurs hierarchy, squad of players, Levy himself and general culture of the club after his former side drew 3-3 away to Southampton.

Since then, it has been a turbulent time at Tottenham, with two interim bosses taking the reins and managing director Fabio Paratici being forced to resign.

Star striker Harry Kane is also out of contract next summer and reports suggest Spurs' next manager could influence his decision to either pen an extension or depart for free.

The Lilywhites apparently have their eyes on Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Ruben Amorim, Xabi Alonso and even Michael Carrick to name a few (90min).

Now, as per journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, there has been a development on the club's links to Kompany - coming after his phenomenal debut campaign in charge of Burnley.

The Man City legend spearheaded Burnley's promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, leading to interest from Spurs who need a similar sort of transformation.

O'Rourke writes that talks are ongoing with Kompany over the manager role, but he isn't the only one, with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and Nagelsmann also being spoken too right now.

Not much else is said on the status of negotiations or any conditions from either side, but it appears discussions are happening with the Belgian as Levy chases a quick summer appointment.

What could Kompany bring to Spurs?

His excellent work at the helm of Turf Moor is just one reason why Spurs must surely consider him for the job.

Kompany's character and leadership qualities, with the ex-City captain displaying that in abundance over his playing career, must also come in to Levy's thinking.

Spurs need a lot of inspiration after a turbulent, lacklustre season which started with plenty of excitement for Conte's full debut campaign.

Kompany has also been heralded for his Burnley job with Man City boss Pep Guardiola calling his achievements in Lancashire 'unbelievable', especially considering they sealed promotion with a seismic seven games to spare.