Tottenham Hotspur are chasing a discounted move for Wolves defender Max Kilman as Spurs continue their hunt for new centre-backs this summer.

Who are Spurs signing?

The north Londoners, backed by chairman Daniel Levy, are reportedly eyeing new defensive options for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have already been fairly busy so far this window, putting pen to paper on deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, playmaker James Maddison in a £45 million move from Leicester City and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

The aforementioned trio follow Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski, who joins Tottenham on a permanent deal from Juventus, as his loan move becomes an indefinite one.

Speaking after the captures of Maddison and Vicario in particular, Postecoglou heralded both players for their perfect mentalities, claiming they're ideal for the Spurs dressing room.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers" said Postecoglou.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

With four major signings through the door this window, Spurs must now get to work on signing a top defender or two. Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Lenglet are the most heavily linked with moves to N17, alongside former Man City starlet Tosin Adarabioyo.

Kilman, who impressed for Wolves under Julen Lopetegui last season, has also been mentioned with a report by journalist Raimondo De Magistris this week claiming Spurs are in "lots of contact".

Now, following on from that news, another Italian newspaper in Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has an update on Tottenham's pursuit of Kilman.

They say that both Spurs and Napoli are chasing a discount for the defender, with both sides thinking his €40 million (£34m) asking price is a tad excessive.

Because of this, the Lilywhites and chairman Daniel Levy don't intend to make a concrete offer as things stand, but if Wolves were to soften their valuation, there is clearly interest from Tottenham.

Who is Max Kilman?

Kilman has been praised by football journalists, like commentator Jacqui Oatley, for his form in the English top flight.

Oatley, writing on Twitter, claimed last year that he is "nationally underrated" and "pure class" - hinting that he should be in Gareth Southgate's England reckoning.

"Which player is the most nationally underrated in the Premier League? I’ll start us off with Max Kilman," said Oatley.

"The 24-year-old left-footed centre half is pure class and surely on Gareth Southgate’s radar."

In terms of the numbers, Kilman has shone as an undroppable in Lopetegui's starting eleven, playing more league minutes than any of his teammates last season.

The former Maidenhead United star also made more clearances and won the most aerial duels per 90 of any Molineux star over 22/23 (WhoScored).