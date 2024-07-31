It's set to be a massively important campaign for Tottenham Hotspur in the coming season, as Ange Postecoglou looks to go one better than last year and lead the club into the Champions League places.

However, with the teams around the Lilywhites currently strengthening their squads, Daniel Levy and Co must do the same and invest heavily in the transfer market.

The good news for fans is that, based on recent reports, that appears to be happening as the latest name touted for a potential move to N17 would be game-changing and not just for the Lilywhites but the league as a whole, and he'd help make James Maddison unplayable.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham, and particularly Postecoglou, are 'in the market' for a new top-level striker, and Victor Osimhen is one of the names they are 'keeping tabs on'.

The report does not mention how much a deal would cost the Lilywhites but does reveal that they would be willing to exchange some players as part of the deal.

However, whether this would convince the Partenopei to budge from the reported €130m - £109m - release clause they are after is another matter entirely.

This transfer may sound particularly far-fetched given the North Londoners' history of frugality, but with the league becoming increasingly competitive around them and their position as the wealthiest club in London, it might be time for them to go all out, especially as Osimhen could make Maddison unplayable.

Why Osimhen would be a great signing for Spurs and Maddison

While there are likely a plethora of reasons why Osimhen would be a transformational signing for Spurs and Maddison in particular, there is one that overrides all others: his output.

The Nigerian superstar has proven himself as one of the best strikers in world football over the last few years, and his ability to get on the end and finish off chances would surely propel the Lilywhites up the table and see the former Foxes ace end next season with a mountain of assists to his name.

For example, even though last season was somewhat of a down year for the former Lille ace - by his lofty standards - he still scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances. This means he averaged a goal involvement every 1.52 games and would have been the second most productive player in Postecoglou's squad behind only Son Heung-min, who racked up 27 goals and assists in 36 games.

Osimhen's incredible form 2022/23 Appearances 39 Goals 31 Assists 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 17 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, when you look back just one season prior, you get a glimpse of just how deadly the 25-year-old can be when he's on song, as he scored a whopping 31 goals in 39 appearances and provided five assists for good measure, equating to an incredible average of a goal involvement every 1.08 games.

With the ability to play that well, it's hard to disagree with José Mourinho's opinion that the Lagos-born marksman is a "world-class" player.

Now, just imagine a striker as clinical as the Napoli star playing alongside someone like the Spurs number ten, who, according to FBref, sits in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for shot-creating actions and progressive passes - goals, lots and lots of goals.

Ultimately, while this does feel like an unrealistic transfer, it shouldn't. Spurs have the money, and under a manager as progressive as Postecoglou, Osimhen could be utterly transformational. Therefore, Levy and Co should be doing all they can to bring the Nigerian goal machine to N17 this summer.