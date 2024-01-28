Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be eying up a late transfer swoop for one of Antonio Nusa's Club Brugge teammates.

Spurs' January transfers

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou have been busy so far this month, enjoying a productive January transfer window with time left to complete even more business.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Eric Dier Exit Djed Spence Exit Ashley Phillips Exit Sergio Reguilon Exit Japhet Tanganga Exit Ivan Perisic Exit

Spurs and Postecoglou will be alert to the possibility of adding to his squad further before the February 1st deadline, amid reports Spurs want to sign a new central midfielder.

"In terms of the rest of the transfer window, I was really pleased that the initial objectives we had in our head, which were someone in at centre-half and someone in the forward positions, that we ticked those off pretty early," said Postecoglou on the final days of the window.

"And it’s not just been that we did them early, but they’re two guys who have really benefitted from having 10 days in the building with us, training, adjusting and all that. Both Timo and Radu are both in a really good place to help us going forward. As for what happens with the rest of it going forward, as I said last time, we’re always alert and doing work and if we can improve the squad we’ll look to do that. And if there are potentially any outgoings, we’re ready for that depending on what happens."

There have also been plenty of rumours regarding Nusa and a move to north London, with the Norway international’s camp believing he will eventually play for Tottenham. However, since then, it has been revealed that Brentford have reached an agreement to sign Nusa, with a move to Spurs appearing to be off the cards.

Spurs want Nusa and Andreas Skov Olsen

According to Tottenham News, Spurs are actually in a late January hunt to sign Andreas Skov Olsen from Club Brugge.

The report claims that Tottenham are keen on signing Skov Olsen, with those in Denmark speaking “very highly” of the 24-year-old.

Skov Olsen is left-footed but primarily plays from the right-hand side and has been with Club Brugge since 2022. He’s won two major honours with his current employers and is under contract until 2026.

Skov Olsen stats Appearances Goals Assists Club Brugge 81 32 22 Bologna 71 3 5 Nordsjaelland 51 27 7 Denmark 29 8 6

The Denmark international has previously played in his native country and Italy, so if the opportunity arises, he may well be open to joining Spurs in the Premier League, making this one to watch.