As the battle for the top four heats up, Tottenham Hotspur already have one eye on the summer as they look set to make a move for one of Europe's most exciting talents.

Spurs set for busy summer

Whilst most Premier League sides look nervously over their shoulders at the looming threat of financial fair play sanctions, Daniel Levy's somewhat patient approach to the transfer market has left him able to bolster his Spurs squad without fear of getting on the wrong side of the law.

In a January in which a punitive £100million was spent by Premiership clubs, Spurs were one of the few sides eager to open their chequebooks. The near-£27m deal for Genoa's Radu Dragusin represented the highest single move by an English team during the window and showed Spurs' newfound prowess in the transfer world.

The Lilywhites' excellent January was capped off by the arrival of Lucas Begvall. Spurs fought off stiff competition from Barcelona for the 18-year-old's signature and with the youngster impressing in his native Sweden, the deal looks to have been a smart bit of business from Levy and co.

The winter window also saw Timo Werner return to London on loan until the end of the season. Whilst the German had become something of a punchline during his time at Chelsea, impressive displays in North London have made a permanent move almost a certainty this summer.

With Levy now seemingly leading the pack for Premier League spending, there is no surprise that Spurs are set for a big summer as they look to seal a target they've had their eyes on for some time.

Spurs ready approach for Szymanski

Whilst the news of interest in the player is nothing new, reports out of Turkey are claiming that Spurs are now preparing a bid for Fenerbahçe star Sebastian Szymanski. Ange Postecoglou had reportedly pushed for the deal to be done in January with the Australian dispatching scouts to watch the forward in action.

Despite their longstanding interest in the winger/attacking midifleder, Spurs will reportedly have to fight off European competition for his signature. It is claimed that AC Milan and Napoli are eager to get a deal done for the player, giving Levy yet another battle for a signing.

Fenerbahçe got something of a steal for Syzmanski when they signed him from Dynamo Moscow for just £8.3million last summer. Syzmanski's stats for this season has seen the 24-year-old provide 26 direct goal contributions in just 46 games (12 goals and 14 assists), meaning that the Turkish giants will be in for a massive windfall if the Polish international is to leave this summer.

The midfielder is one of his home country's highest regarded talents, with even the English media picking up on his quality. The Guardian branded Syzmanski as "a versatile and hard-working playmaker who is very much seen as a future Poland regular".

Sebastian Syzmanski Stats Last 365 Days Total Per 90 Rank vs wingers in comparable leagues Non-Penalty Goals 0.24 96th percentiile Assists 0.16 84th percentile Shot-Creating Actions 3.40 83rd percentile Touches 3.65 98th percentile

Whilst a concrete asking price is yet to be revealed, it has been suggested that Fenerbahçe would want around £30million for the attacking midfielder. Given Spurs' strong financial standing and the clear pedigree that Syzmanski possesses, it would represent good business to secure a player who only looks to be getting better each season.