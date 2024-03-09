Tottenham have been handed a boost on the transfer front in recent days as one of Ange Postecoglou's key transfer targets has become available, according to reports.

Postecoglou's revolution continues

Many expected Spurs to struggle after losing talisman Harry Kane over the summer and missing out on European football entirely, but this season has been a successful one for the north London side.

Ahead of their mammoth clash with Aston Villa, they sit 5th in the Premier League, five points behind Unai Emery's side and with a game in hand on the Villans. With two games in hand on sixth placed Manchester United, they look certain to make a return to European football next season and could yet grab a Champions League spot.

Spurs under Postecoglou Total PL Rank Wins 15 5th Goals scored 55 6th Goals conceded 39 =6th xG 49.65 7th xG against 45.99 12th

The likes of Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie are already looking like bargain buys, and there is the hope among Spurs fans that their young core could be set for greatness.

But, as shown by the inconsistency when Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma were unavailable, there is still work to be done on the Tottenham engine room, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg likely to leave the club in the summer transfer window and Oliver Skipp failing to nail down a place in north London as it stands. Now, Spurs could be handed a chance to bolster their midfield on the cheap this summer.

Levy handed boost on long-term target

That chance comes in the form of Chelsea man Conor Gallagher, who Tottenham have already tried to sign twice in the past. They came close to reaching agreement in the summer, but ultimately failed to close the gap in valuation. January's interest was far less intense, but Spurs remain keen on the 11-cap Englishman should he become available.

And now he could be. As per HITC, the Blues are 'ready to sell' Gallagher despite the Englishman being keen to stay and Mauricio Pochettino having been impressed with him so far this campaign. Gallagher's contract runs out in 2025 as things stand and the Blues are yet to table another offer to the 24-year-old midfielder despite his impressive performances in west London.

Just last month he told Sky Sports: “There’s another year-and-a-half left on my contract and I love playing under the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.

“Last season I was in and out of the team and it wasn’t as enjoyable for that reason and also not playing great when I was. I just want to keep playing as much as I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve the club and try to be successful at Chelsea. That’s the plan for sure.”

However, Gallagher may have to be sacrificed for financial fair play reasons. After posting losses of £90m for last year, it is understood that Chelsea need to raise around £100m before June 30th to avoid a fine or points deduction.

Some of that will come with the permanent departure of Lewis Hall to Newcastle United, but selling Gallagher would also go a long way to solving their issue for another summer. With all that in mind, Daniel Levy may be able to snag a bargain for his manager.