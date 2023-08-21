Highlights With the transfer window closing soon, Tottenham need to act fast to find a replacement for Harry Kane.

Gift Orban and Evan Ferguson have both been linked as potential options.

Alasdair Gold has dropped an update on both players, as well as Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

With the end of the summer transfer window edging closer and closer, Tottenham Hotspur are running out of time to secure a replacement for star man Harry Kane, who completed a move to Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou has so far welcomed a number of players this summer, with James Maddison being the most notable, but is yet to secure the signature of a senior striker.

A new name mentioned alongside the popular targets is Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

What's the latest on Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur?

As per Alasdair Gold of Football London, whilst Gift Orban is a target for Spurs, Johnson also has plenty of admirers from figures in North London, putting him on the list of options to replace Kane this summer, reportedly alongside Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson.

The young Forest star has, of course, attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere in London, with The Guardian reporting that Chelsea have held talks with the Midlands club over a potential move this summer.

This means that if Spurs want to turn their admiration into real interest to push ahead with a deal, they may need to act fast in the coming week.

An added bonus of the Welshman's signature would be the fact that he wouldn't take up a non-homegrown spot in the Spurs squad. The Lilywhites are already three players over the 17-player limit of foreign players, but, as things stand, their admiration for Johnson seems that and that only.

Should Tottenham Hotspur sign Brennan Johnson?

Signing Johnson would represent incredibly smart business for those at Spurs this summer, given his age, homegrown status and potential to reach even greater heights.

Last season, as Forest survived in the top flight at the first time of asking since their Premier League return, Johnson played a crucial part. By the end of the campaign, the 22-year-old had found the back of the net a total of ten times and assisted a further three goals in all competitions.

It was his performances throughout what is a relatively young career that earned him deserved praise, including from Wales manager Robert Page, who said, via The Independent: “He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands. I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football.

"What pleases me with Brennan is he’s gone out and done the hard yards. He went out to a lower league club and played competitive football from an early age.

“Even up until 12 or 18 months ago there were questions on him and whether he could go all the way. There was a question about his discipline without the ball, so they played him as a central midfielder to make sure he tracked players.

“He’s proved those doubters wrong. The way he’s playing is a credit to him, his dad – who is his agent – and how Forest have developed him.”

Everything points towards a player on the brink of exploding into life and realising his potential, leaving Spurs with a big decision to make regarding their reported admiration.