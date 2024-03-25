After a successful first season at the helm, it now appears that Ange Postecoglou is being given the backing in the transfer market necessary to take his Tottenham Hotspur side to the next level.

Spurs braced for big summer spend

As a result of Daniel Levy's shrewd approach to transfers and some big sales in recent years, Spurs find themselves as one of the few Premier League sides not hamstrung by financial restrictions going into the summer.

Spurs look eager to strengthen in defence with the most recent rumours linking the North London outfit with moves for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah as well as Barcelona teenager Mikayil Faye.

Levy also appears interested in bringing fresh attackers to N17 with Spurs entering the race to secure the services of Ivan Toney this summer. With the Brentford striker likely to fetch a fee in excess of £80million, Spurs could find themselves as one of the few clubs actually able to spend that kind of cash during the window.

With Levy clearly not shy of opening the chequebook this summer, it appears that Spurs could be getting one of their top targets for a significantly cut price.

Levy plots strike cut-price bid for Gallagher

As reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Spurs will try to negotiate a bargain deal to bring Conor Gallagher to the club. The outlet claims that if Spurs continue to drive a “hard bargain”, Chelsea may be forced to accept Spurs' “low-ball” offer in the region of £30million as Levy plots an "early" move ahead of the summer.

With Spurs boasting a longstanding interest in Gallagher, this new development represents a hefty climb down from the £50million price tag previously attached to the 24-year-old.

The reason why Levy could get the deal done on the cheap is down to the Blues' ongoing issues with profit and sustainability rules. As a Cobham graduate, Gallagher's sale would count as much-needed pure profit in his side's quest to avoid future sanctions.

If Spurs are to get a deal for the midfielder over the line, they would be getting an England international more than capable of playing at the highest level. Gallagher's stats for this season have seen him produce four goals and seven assists in all competitions, seeing him outperform some of the Blues' record signings on a regular basis.

Conor Gallagher PL Stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable leagues Assists 0.21 84th Percentile Tackles 2.80 79th Percentile Interceptions 1.36 84th Percentile Pass Completion % 88.5 87th Percentile Blocks 1.65 75th Percentile

Gallagher is very much your classic two-way midfielder - more than comfortable contributing on the attack while rarely shying away from doing the dirty work in the middle of the park. This quality of the 24-year-old was picked up by his former boss Frank Lamaprd who said of the midfielder: "He is an amazing character and big talent scoring goals from midfield.

"As a manager you see things that those on the outside of the club don't and when you talk about players wanting to train at a level every day. When I went back to the club he trained every day like he really wanted to show something".

If Levy and co can get the Gallagher deal over the line for the price quoted, there is no doubt that the 24-year-old would be an excellent addition to Postecoglou's squad.