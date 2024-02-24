Unlike a lot of teams in the Premier League, Spurs were active during the January transfer window. Their near-£27m move for Genoa's Radu Dragusin was the most expensive deal done by any side last month, and they also signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan.

If Ange Postecoglou had got his way, though, there would have been another new face arriving in North London too. Spurs were keen on a deal to sign attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski from Fenerbahce and were prepared to "push" to get a deal done before the deadline. Postecoglou dispatched scouts to watch the £30m-rated Pole in action, but in the end no deal materialised.

Spurs ready to revive Szymanski move

Based on a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik, though, this matter is far from closed. There's a feeling that Szymanski won't be staying at Fenerbahce for long, with interested clubs queuing up.

Ange and Spurs have been "watching" for a "while" now and "may make a move in the summer", while Italian giants Milan have identified him as a "primary" target for the off-season. Elsewhere, Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen want to build from a position of strength by striking a deal.

Spurs could sign a "gem" who's ready to press

Fenerbahce only paid around £8.3m to sign Szymanski from Dynamo Moscow last summer, and that's now looking like one of the bargains of the window. The 30-cap Poland international has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 39 games across all competitions, which makes him one of the most productive players in European football this season.

Most goals and assists by players based in Europe's top 10 leagues (all comps) Rank Player Club Goals Assists Total 1 Viktor Gyokeres Sporting 29 11 40 =2 Kylian Mbappe PSG 32 7 39 =2 Luuk de Jong PSV Eindhoven 28 11 39 4 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 29 8 37 =5 Igor Thiago Club Brugge 26 4 30 =5 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 18 12 30 =7 Edin Dzeko Fenerbahce 22 7 29 =7 Mauro Icardi Galatasaray 20 9 29 =7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 19 10 29 =10 Vangelis Pavlidis AZ Alkmaar 25 3 28 =10 Lautaro Martinez Inter 23 5 28 =10 Erling Haaland Manchester City 22 6 28 =13 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 20 8 28 =13 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 15 13 28 =13 Rafa Benfica 15 13 28 =16 Santiago Gimenez Feyenoord 22 5 27 =16 Andreas Skov Olsen Club Brugge 19 8 27 =18 Pedro Goncalves Sporting 13 13 26 =18 Sebastian Szymanski Fenerbahce 12 14 16 =18 Cameron Puertas Union SG 8 18 26

He's inevitably won plenty of plaudits for his exploits this term, with under-23 scout Antonio Mango describing him as a "gem" and sports journalist Josh Bunting raving about his "wonderful" technique.

Crucially, in addition to his headline attacking output, he also works tirelessly out of possession. Indeed, according to StatsBomb, he'd averaged more pressures per 90 minutes (31.3) than anybody else in the Turkish top-flight in the first phase of the season, and that may be a big part of his appeal for Postecoglou.