Ange Postecoglou has brought some much-needed ruthlessness to Tottenham Hotspur, both on and off the pitch, resulting in an excellent and unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The Lillywhites look better than they have done for a long time, despite selling club-record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer. Others have stepped up to fill the England captain's golden boots, however, and now Spurs are flying.

It is a new era which does not accommodate for sentiment, as proven by Hugo Lloris' lack of involvement, with reports suggesting that Spurs could even terminate his contract at the club.

Meanwhile, even though the North London club are unable to buy any more reinforcements now that the transfer window is shut in England, they have reportedly agreed a deal to sell an out-of-favour defender.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Welcoming the likes of James Maddison, who has scored twice and assisted twice in four impressive Premier League games at his new club, Spurs had a successful summer when it came to incomings.

Now, Daniel Levy and co have reportedly turned their attention towards bidding farewell to players who are not in the plans of Postecoglou in the current campaign.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, one of those players will likely be centre-back Davinson Sanchez, with a deal close to being agreed with Galatasaray to sell the defender. As per Galetti, the final details of a transfer fee are being discussed, and a full agreement is expected soon.

"Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham to Galatasaray is almost a DONE DEAL. Just last details of the transfer fee are under discussion: the full agreement is expected soon."

It comes as little surprise that the defender is closing in on an exit away from North London this season, given that he has featured just once for Spurs in four Premier League games in the current campaign so far.

Should Spurs sell Davinson Sanchez?

Whilst Sanchez is no longer the preferred option at Spurs, without him, Postecoglou will just have just three senior centre-backs to call on until at least January, with those being Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, and Micky van de Ven. And, even though Ben Davies can slot into that position using his versatility, the left-back may not be thrust into the role on a consistent basis.

Given that the defender is currently 27 years of age, however, if Spurs receive a good enough fee, and go on to replace him in January, then Sanchez's exit could be seen as a suitable one for all parties.

The hope will be that the Lillywhites avoid injuries within their backline, helped by the fact that they'll have fewer fixtures to worry about after failing to qualify for Europe last season.

Sanchez is someone who has struggled to maintain form, too, and even came under fire by former Colombia manager Jorge Luis Pinto, who told ESPN F90, via The Sun:

"Four years ago, I told my son, who loves football, that Davinson is not a centre-back for the Colombia national team.

"With all the respect that Davinson deserves, he is a healthy, correct, hardworking man and everything, but he doesn’t have the talent, the playing time, all those details that a centre-back needs.

"The time of play, the handling of game intent, the handling of backs, the defensive breakdowns, the shock impact that sometimes you can’t be so aggressive."