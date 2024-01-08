In addition to signing established players ready to make an immediate first-term impact last summer - the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson - Spurs also acquired a couple of teenagers with the potential to be starters for the club in the longer term.

19-year-old forward Alejo Veliz arrived from Argentine club Rosario Central, while 18-year-old centre-back Ashley Phillips came in from second-tier Blackburn Rovers. It looks as if Spurs may try to continue that two-timeline approach in January, this time with a move for Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren.

Even though he's only 18, Vermeeren has already established himself as a mainstay in the Antwerp side. He's not only started all 20 of their Pro League games this season, he's also completed the full 90 minutes in all but three. His domestic form has earned him a rapid call-up to the Belgian senior side, with two caps under his belt, and he's firmly in contention to feature at this summer's European Championships.

Man Utd rival Spurs for Vermeeren

According to Tottenham Hotspur News, Spurs have been pursuing Vermeeren, who has drawn comparisons to former Lilywhites player Christian Eriksen his "technical ability and range of passing".

However, they now face "serious competition" from Premier League rival Manchester United, who have identified Vermeeren as a "big target" for 2024. Manager Ange Postecoglou is "keen" for his side to come out on top, particularly because it would hurt to see him playing a direct competitor.

Vermeeren could be a transformative signing

Fabrizio Romano reported last month that Vermeeren is "set to leave" Belgium this year, if not in January, then definitely in the summer. The big question is where he ends up, with interest likely extend beyond the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford.

Named in the best XI of players born in 2005 or 2006 by the CIES Football Observatory last year (Breaking The Lines), he's one of the premier midfield talents in Europe. Under-23 expert Antonio Mango has described him as a "gift to football", while talent scout Jacek Kulig has billed him a "sensation".

Vermeeren has took his chance to sign in the Champions League this season, scoring against Barcelona in the final group-stage match and becoming the third-youngest player to provide two assists in a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donestsk.

Indeed, the teenager is a player who can spot gaps in opposition defensive structures and thread the ball through, which is why he ranks as high as fifth in the Belgian top-flight for progressive passes this season (142). He was also right up there last season for take-on percentage (third with 76.2), emphasising his ability to evade pressure in the middle of the park, and tackles won (10th with 46), proving that there's a bite to his game too (FBRef).

When you combine all this with the fact that as, of January 1, he'd covered the most distance in the league (Zach Lowy), you can see how he's managed to make himself an indispensable player already. Vermeeren is an outstanding, all-round midfield package, and if Spurs win the race, his capture could be celebrated for a generation.