Highlights Ange Postecoglou's ruthless approach to squad rebuilding at Tottenham Hotspur has resulted in several exits this summer.

Despite the transfer window being closed, Postecoglou is still making moves to improve his side, potentially leading to another surprising player exit.

The potential signing of 16-year-old Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split shows Spurs' focus on planning for the future, but it may come at the cost of losing an experienced head.

Ange Postecoglou has been fairly ruthless when it comes to farewells at Tottenham Hotspur since taking charge, with his rebuild resulting in a number of departures around the squad, or players simply being frozen out.

It must be said, though, that as ruthless as Postecoglou has been, it has worked wonders so far in North London, with an unbeaten start representing the turnaround that the former Celtic boss has overseen so quickly.

Now, even with the transfer window shut, the Australian is making moves to improve his side, which could reportedly see yet another player depart, in what would be perhaps the most surprising exit since Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are on the verge of signing 16-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, beating a reported five other clubs to the highly-rated teenager's signature in the process.

The deal represents Spurs' improvement in the transfer market, as they continue to plan for the future. The deal for Vuskovic is not without its cost, according to reports, however, with a first-team player heading in the other direction.

According to Croatian outlet tportal, the deal for Vuskovic has opened the option for Ivan Perisic to go in the opposite direction, and join Hajduk Split in his home country of Croatia.

The move would come as quite the surprise, given that Vuskovic is reportedly set to stay at Split until he turns 18-years-old, before then officially making the move to Spurs.

Should Spurs sell Ivan Perisic?

Whilst Perisic is getting no younger at 34-years-old, he has remained an important member of the Spurs squad, even under Postecoglou. So far this season, he has made an appearance in all five games in all competitions, including one start in the Carabao Cup.

In such a young Spurs squad, too, with the likes of Micky van de Ven and Yves Bissouma still relatively new to the team, Perisic's experience can prove to be priceless for those in North London - swapping that experience out for a 16-year-old centre-back may prove to be a costly decision. If Spurs can get their deal done for Vuskovic without bidding farewell to Perisic, then it would be an ideal transfer.

The former Inter Milan man's versatility is an asset in its own right on top of his experience, meanwhile, having played in midfield, wingback, and in an offensive role throughout his career. That is, once again, priceless.

Perisic has earned plenty of praise during his short time at Spurs, too, including from Alasdair Gold, who said, via Football London, after the defender impressed against Sporting: "Crafted a couple of first half chances for Richarlison and Emerson and further opportunities in the second half that should have been put away.

“An excellent creative outlet down the left for Spurs and used all of his experience for much of the match. One of Spurs’ better players other than one moment of iffy defending when Edwards left him in his wake.”

With that said, the Vuskovic deal is certainly one to keep an eye on, especially if Hajduk Split pursue a deal of their own for current Spurs man Perisic in the coming days.