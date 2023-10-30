Tottenham Hotspur are no longer a side struggling to entertain and failing to find a consistent direction. So far this season, under Ange Postecoglou, they have been a side transformed. On the pitch, the goals have been flowing and the entertainment has been matched with impressive results. Meanwhile, off the pitch, it was a summer of crucial decisions, which saw star man Harry Kane leave.

Kane's exit could have easily turned Postecoglou's Premier League start into a nightmare, but if anything, the Lilywhites look better than ever. The likes of James Maddison have arrived and have instantly flourished, and now Postecoglou reportedly wants Spurs to sign a surprising target.

Spurs transfer news

Some may have worried about just how Spurs would spend the Kane money as they looked to rebuild. Now 10 games into the campaign, however, any of those doubts have been put to rest. The North London club sit top of the league by two points, still unbeaten despite already facing Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal. Postecoglou has taken a side who may not have been tipped for a place in the top four by the end of the season into early title contention.

Things could get even better if the former Celtic boss gets his transfer target, too. According to reports in Spain, Spurs are eyeing a move to sign Jadon Sancho. The winger is likely to be on the move in January after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, before being subsequently dropped from the first team. Now, Postecoglou reportedly sees the former Borussia Dortmund man as a crucial reinforcement for his squad.

Whilst Sancho has struggled to discover his best form since returning to England, his reported £30m price tag could turn him into one of the bargains of the season if he gets back to his scintillating best.

Jadon Sancho's Man Utd stats

It's no exaggeration to say that Sancho has been a shadow of the player who rose to stardom in the Bundesliga. If ever a player needed a move, it was the England international in the summer, especially after he was frozen out at Old Trafford. Sancho's stats for the Red Devils don't exactly make for pretty reading. In just 82 games, the 23-year-old has scored just 12 goals and assisted a further six to represent a disastrous spell.

A fresh start at Spurs could be an ideal solution, however, given the positive environment at the club these days compared to what has become a nightmare situation for Sancho at Manchester United. At his best, he has received high praise, including from former manager Ralf Rangnick, who said via Sky Sports: “His development in the last three years has been amazing. He’s one of the best wing offensive players in Europe currently. If you look at his statistics last season in the Bundesliga he had 18 goals and 18 assists.

“As a winger player, those statistics are phenomenal and currently in Europe I don’t see any other player with his combination of pace, being dangerous in front of goal and ability to get assists. He’s one of the biggest talents in Europe.”