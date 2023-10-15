Tottenham Hotspur's transition into life without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane has been seamless. The Lilywhites have hit the ground running under Ange Postecoglou, remaining unbeaten after eight games to sit top of the Premier League to make their star man's departure yesterday's news. With James Maddison, Heung-min Son and others stealing the headlines, it looks as though the only way is up for those in North London.

The question is, however, how long can a side last before the absence of a consistent 30-goal striker takes its toll? At some stage, Postecoglou will know that he may have a problem to solve, and that's when January and one particular transfer target could come into play.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs arguably landed two of the deals of the summer in the form of Postecoglou and Maddison, with the latter quickly becoming the former Celtic manager's main man at the club. Despite their impressive work in the summer transfer window, though, the Lilywhites still lack an out-and-out number nine, having failed to replace Kane. As the January transfer window gets closer and closer with each passing day, however, a resolution to that problem could begin to arise.

The latest Jonathan David transfer news certainly suggests that may be the case, too. According to reports in Spain, via Caught Offside, Spurs have turned their attention to the LOSC Lille striker, who is reportedly valued at €40m (£35m). The report claims Spurs are said to be keen on signing David in the January transfer window as he fits into Postecoglou's plans. David, still only 23 years of age, could certainly help fill the golden boots of Kane, and may even be the final piece to the puzzle for Postecoglou at Spurs.

How good is Jonathan David?

After David's goals and assists total reached the 30 mark in all competitions last season, having found the back of the net 26 times, and turned provider four times, he has got off to a similarly impressive start in the current campaign. So far, the Lille forward has found the back of the net on four occasions, and David's stats have even outperformed Spurs striker Richarlison in a number of areas in league action, as per FBref.

Player Goals Progressive Passes Progressive Carries Jonathan David 2 18 13 Richarlison 1 12 7

The Canada international has earned deserved praise for his performances in the last couple of years, including from journalist Austin Ditlhobolo, who previously posted on X: "Jonathan David, 21, is a predator in the box. Unbelievable finisher, who just fired Lille into the lead against Salzburg. Current French Ligue 1 top scorer. The Canadian hitman has scored more goals than Mbappe, Messi & Neymar. No wonder he was linked with LFC."

So, when the question inevitably comes the way of Postecoglou, regarding just who could replace Kane at Spurs, David may well become the answer for the Australian, making the January transfer window even more interesting to watch.